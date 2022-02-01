Niranjana and Nirupama — Kerala sisters who make winning accolades a habit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a very young age, siblings Nirupama Ratheesh N and Niranjana Ratheesh N have won several titles and a spot in books of records, both national and international.

Adept at sloka chanting and Bharatanatyam, the kids can recite tough Sanskrit words and page-long slokas. Unlike kids of their age who are glued to TV and phone screens, seven-year-old Niranjana and nine-year-old Nirupama pay attention to classical music and Sanskrit slokas recited by their grandparents.

“Their grandparents recite them as often as possible. Classical music is aired on Television daily, so they learn from that too,” says Nimmy Ratheesh, their mother who works at the Infopark.

The youngest, Niranjana has found her name in the Asian World Records, British World Records and Kalams World Records for the fastest recitation of ‘sandhya naama keerthanams’. She recited 20 keerthanams in 2 minutes 20 seconds.

“Niranjana began chanting slokas when she was three and a half years old. Back then we didn’t pay much attention to her skill. She was quick to memorise the lines,” adds Nimmy. Niranjana is also listed in Champions Book of World Records and bagged the title ‘champion of memory for chanting Bhagavat Gita slokas’. “I developed a strong affection towards slokas and words without even realising it. I aim to chant even faster and aspire to break many records,” says Niranjana, a student of Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya.

Though both the sisters, hailing from Kakkanad, chant slokas together, Nirupama made her mark in Bharatanatyam and earned a place in the Raaba Book of World Records. Nirupama took her first step to be a dancer at the age of five. “Ever since, I have been practising. I want to practice as long as I can. I never expected to win these many titles, but the constant appreciation from friends and teachers pushed me to do more and better,” says Nirupama, also a student of Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya.

The duo received the India Star Icon Award, Bala Ratna Award and a place in Raaba Book of World Records for Bharatanatyam. Niranjana has also secured the title ‘Ilam Bharata Mani’ award for classical dance.

The kids started adding records to their names last year. During the pandemic, Nimmy enrolled them in national-level competitions. “It began with Wonder Buddies National Level Talent competition. After winning the India Star Icon Kids achievers award, we identified their potential. Then Asian World records also approached them,” says Nimmy.

The duo aims to etch their name in the Guinness World Records in their respective interests. The kids have majored not just in slokas, but their endless passion for cultural activities has helped them secure prizes in painting, drawing, classical music, and handwriting competitions.