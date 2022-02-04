STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala teen develops app for Ottapalam constituency

Abhinav C from Palakad has finished making 26 mobile applications, and the latest one is the newsmaker in his town.

Published: 04th February 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Abhinav C during the inauguration of the Ente Ottapalam’ app’ in the presence of MLA K Premkumar and former MLA M Swaraj

Abhinav C during the inauguration of the Ente Ottapalam’ app’ in the presence of MLA K Premkumar and former MLA M Swaraj

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Abhinav C from Palakad has finished making 26 mobile applications, and the latest one is the newsmaker in his town. The ‘Ente Ottapalam’ app was made exclusively for the constituency — a first in Kerala. The app helps send complaints and suggestions directly to K Premkumar, the MLA of the constituency. 

“I developed an app for my panchayat with details of the entire 13 wards, including contact details of the members. The app has features like registering marriage, death and birth, an option to pay tax etc. After its success, I wanted to develop something unique. The MLA suggested developing an app for the constituency,” says Abhinav, who is a student of Kattukulam Higher Secondary School. 

The app is available only for Android users. It opens with the details of the MLA. There is an option to call the camp office too. After clicking the ‘Ottapalam Niyojaka Mandalam’, it will direct the user to a page with three options — complaints and suggestions, Facebook and Ottapalam Tourist places. “The complaints are submitted in the Google Forms format. The Facebook option would lead to MLA’s account. Ottapalam tourist places will show the must-visit places, which is under construction,” says Abhinav. 

Once a user places a complaint, the MLA, his assistant and Abhinav will be notified as they have the ‘admin app’ feature. “I am working to notify the users with the admin app at the same time when complaints are submitted,” he adds. 

Abhinav can also view whether the MLA saw the complaint or not. “At present, users can only submit a complaint. The option to upload a photograph of the issue is not available. I am trying to install the feature soon,” he says. It took two months for the 16-year-old to develop ‘Ente Ottapalam’ app. 

People above 13 years can use the app. “It is a user-friendly open application. Since there is no login or signup, there is no breach of privacy. Also, the user doesn’t have to remember any details,” adds Abhinav. ‘Ente Ottapalam’ was launched officially by former MLA M Swaraj.

Tech wizard 

At the age of 15, Abhinav developed his first app without coding. Abhinav ventured into the app-developing sector after attending a robotics class at his school. The youngster has also entered the India Book of Records for developing 18 apps for social causes.

