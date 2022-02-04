STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

World Cancer Day: Battle against plastic funds cancer fight

They have been waging a battle against plastic for a few years now. Their slogan: Plastic causes cancer and destroys the environment.

Published: 04th February 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Haritha Karma Sena members engage in waste segregation at a Resource Recovery Facility in Kadirur

Haritha Karma Sena members engage in waste segregation at a Resource Recovery Facility in Kadirur

By M A Rajeev Kumar
Express News Service

KANNUR: They have been waging a battle against plastic for a few years now. Their slogan: Plastic causes cancer and destroys the environment. Over the past few years, their repeated appeals to reduce the use of plastic has been showing results. And now, Kadirur panchayat is considered the flagbearer of anti-plastic campaign in the district. 

Coinciding with the World Cancer Day, February 4, the panchayat has come up with an innovative measure. They have collected Rs 3,81,579 through plastic waste management activities, and it will be donated to cancer patients in the panchayat. “We want to send twin messages of philanthropy and environment protection through this single event,” said Kadirur panchayat president Sanil P P.

He said the panchayat has been carrying out various environment protection activities under the banner Kadirur Care. “Around 25 members of Haritha Karma Sena work relentlessly to collect plastic waste from all houses in the 18 wards of the panchayat. This has been going on for a few years now without a break,” Sanil said.

‘Project Kadirur Care gets immense support’

The waste collected is taken to the waste management plant at Kuttyerichal where it is segregated and handed over to the Clean Kerala Company. Plastic waste that cannot be recycled are shredded and used for road tarring. It is a share of the amount the panchayat received through this process that is being set aside for the treatment of cancer patients.

The suggestion was made by HKS members, and after they presented the idea before the panchayat, the executive committee gave its nod considering the strong social message involved. During the current financial year, panchayat has already handed over 18,826 kg of plastic waste to Clean Kerala, and in return, they have received Rs 2,56,579.

The panchayat also received Rs 1.25 lakh for having handed over shredded plastic for road tarring. That combined amount is being set aside for the treatment of cancer patients. The money would be handed over to district panchayat president P P Divya during on Friday.

To meet the expenses towards that, and to pay the HKS members, the panchayat collects a user fee of Rs 50 from each house. “The project Kadirur Care has been getting immense support from the people and we hope our new philanthropic venture would also be appreciated,” said Sanil.

State being weighed down by cancer burden 
Timely care at affordable cost for patients need of hour, say experts

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Cancer Day Cancer Kerala cancer patients plastic
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp