World Cancer Day: Battle against plastic funds cancer fight

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: They have been waging a battle against plastic for a few years now. Their slogan: Plastic causes cancer and destroys the environment. Over the past few years, their repeated appeals to reduce the use of plastic has been showing results. And now, Kadirur panchayat is considered the flagbearer of anti-plastic campaign in the district.

Coinciding with the World Cancer Day, February 4, the panchayat has come up with an innovative measure. They have collected Rs 3,81,579 through plastic waste management activities, and it will be donated to cancer patients in the panchayat. “We want to send twin messages of philanthropy and environment protection through this single event,” said Kadirur panchayat president Sanil P P.

He said the panchayat has been carrying out various environment protection activities under the banner Kadirur Care. “Around 25 members of Haritha Karma Sena work relentlessly to collect plastic waste from all houses in the 18 wards of the panchayat. This has been going on for a few years now without a break,” Sanil said.

‘Project Kadirur Care gets immense support’

The waste collected is taken to the waste management plant at Kuttyerichal where it is segregated and handed over to the Clean Kerala Company. Plastic waste that cannot be recycled are shredded and used for road tarring. It is a share of the amount the panchayat received through this process that is being set aside for the treatment of cancer patients.

The suggestion was made by HKS members, and after they presented the idea before the panchayat, the executive committee gave its nod considering the strong social message involved. During the current financial year, panchayat has already handed over 18,826 kg of plastic waste to Clean Kerala, and in return, they have received Rs 2,56,579.

The panchayat also received Rs 1.25 lakh for having handed over shredded plastic for road tarring. That combined amount is being set aside for the treatment of cancer patients. The money would be handed over to district panchayat president P P Divya during on Friday.

To meet the expenses towards that, and to pay the HKS members, the panchayat collects a user fee of Rs 50 from each house. “The project Kadirur Care has been getting immense support from the people and we hope our new philanthropic venture would also be appreciated,” said Sanil.

State being weighed down by cancer burden

Timely care at affordable cost for patients need of hour, say experts