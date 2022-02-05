Denied right for 75 years, Tiruppur tribals to vote in TN urban local polls

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Thousands of tribals tucked away in the forests and hills of Tiruppur district haven’t been able to vote in local body elections for about 75 years. But things are set to change this month.

These people, from 15 settlements in Udumalaipet, were deprived of voting rights because of their remote location, explains Tamil Nadu Hill Tribal Welfare Association (Tiruppur) vice-president SR Madhusoodan.

“They could vote in Assembly and Parliamentary elections, but not in local body polls, due to legal issues. Whenever they sought voting rights, local officials were puzzled, as their settlements are in the forests and hills. The forest department too didn’t have clarity, resulting in a decades-long stalemate,” he says.

Now, the Tiruppur district administration has come to their rescue by adding two new wards to the Dhali town panchayat. “Of the 3,600 people who were denied voting rights, 613, from four settlements, will exercise their franchise in the Dhali Town panchayat elections on February 19,” says Madhusoodan, who has been fighting for the rights of tribals for 20 years.

Right was granted after several rounds of talks, says district administration

The right was granted after several rounds of talks, during which the tribals sought inclusion in the Dhali town panchayat limits, as well as forest rights, says an official from the district administration. “The number of wards in the panchayat has been increased from 15 to 17. Three settlements - Kurumalai, Poochakuttanparai, and Mel Sirumalai - were included in one of the new wards, while Thirumoothi hill settlement was included in the other. The remaining 11 settlements will vote in the local rural body elections,” the official adds.

N Manikandan (37), who runs a provision store in the Thirumoorthi hill settlement, says they are preparing a list of local issues to be resolved. “My friends and I were initially confused about what to do since we haven’t voted for councillors. But we got clarity after a discussion with the elders in the community,” he tells TNIE.

Speaking about the issues in the locality, C Selvam, a tribal candidate from the CPM, says water supply and roads need to be improved. “These can be addressed by local councillors, but we couldn’t vote as we were not included in the local body limits. But through the Tiruppur district administration’s recent initiate, people here will be happy to select a representative to work for their welfare.”