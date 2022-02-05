Featured in India Book of Records, two-year-old Aatmik’s superpower is memory

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aatmik Amal Devamsh’s curiosity knows no bounds. The two-year-old wants to learn about everything he comes across. Be it the names of animals and birds, vehicles on the road or all that is under the hood of his father’s car. Hed keeps them in his memory too, and that is how the toddler made his way to the India Book of Records - by identifying more than 250 words.

“When he was just two months old, he started imitating me. He could imitate expressions, sounds and gestures I make while playing with him. By the time he was months old, he could identify all his toys, animals like giraffe, elephant or tortoise,” says Athira Amal, Aatmik’s mother. His parents were amazed by his memory power when he was just one year old. “He could remember and identify everything we taught him. He remembers the directions to a place if he has just been there once. Like, he would remember landmarks, where we saw an elephant, everything,” says Athira.

Aatmik’s curiosity led him to read more books with attractive images and animals. “He always wants to learn new things. His father, grandparents and I help him read and identify pictures in every book he finds,” she says. “My husband started teaching him about his car. Aatmik can now identify the engine, heater, steering and other parts of the car,” she adds. He can also pronounce all the things he has learned, both in Malayalam and English.

It was his grandmother who first has the idea to apply for the India Book of Records. “When he was one year and 10 months old, we send our application. He could say around 400 words by then, in both English, Malayalam and Hindi. He uses any language he wants to, but mostly English, “ says Athira, who is the CEO of the construction firm she runs with her husband.

In the video they made for the record, he identifies animals, birds, numbers, people and fruit. “He used all the languages in the video. He cannot pronounce all the letters, especially k. So, the India Book of Records recognised around 250 words he said,” Athira adds. Due to Atmik’s love for cars, on his second birthday, his parents gifted him a mini Gypsy for him to drive around.

Acting career

Aatmik made his silver screen debut in the hit movie Hridayam as the protagonist’s baby. “The shooting was in Chennai and Aatmik was around nine months old. His first birthday was celebrated in the movie set,” says Athira.