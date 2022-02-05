Police-run Compensation Cell in Chhattisgarh's Korba assist citizens with compensation claims, grievances

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: No separate laws are required to bring in compensation or settlement of damages, except prompt action and tracking, as the provisions for redressal of losses faced by citizens are already notified under the Chhattisgarh Lok Seva Guarantee Act.

But owing to ignorance, poor monitoring or compliance and vested interests of middlemen, a good many distressed citizens couldn’t get their due compensation or settlement on damages they rightfully deserved.

A singular initiative by Chhattisgarh Korba police emerged as support, helping several civilians, particularly the poor, who were victims of man-made or natural calamities.

A 3-member 'Compensation Cell' composed of dedicated police officers, created on January 1 this year in Korba, ensures a convenient acquiring of the claims on damages or redressal of their grievances/issues within the given time-frame. With the assistance of the Cell, the distressed citizens are trouble-free securing the allocated government compensation.

“We are trying to check and secure fair play for the anguished persons. Owing to the lack of an integrated system, many affected citizens had to run from pillar to post to get compensation. The role of middlemen has been cut out. We are not just thinking about the money claimed as damages or compensation for victims but fixing the accountability too”, said Bhojram Patel, Korba district police chief.

There are usually three types of compensation that are being settled within the stipulated time frame under the Lok Seva Guarantee Act. Those who are victims due to criminal acts (e.g., arson), civilians affected owing to natural calamity/disaster (heavy rainfall, snake bite, drowned in water) and thirdly persons causing injuries or harm deliberately or negligence (road accidents etc).

The Compensation Cell has set up a centralised transparent system where the cases on ‘Daily Situation Report’ from every police station of the district are separately recorded and monitored. The progress on resolution of cases is weekly reviewed by the SP who coordinates with the district administration.

“My father who was the only breadwinner of our family died owing to snake bite. The compensation of Rs 4 lakh came as a big relief to us”, said Ganpat Sahu, a Class 11 student. Many farmers were recompensed after their crops were damaged and the families who were victims got their due share through intervention and follow-up of the Cell.

“The Cell is becoming instrumental in achieving the goal of ‘Vishwas-Vikas-Suraksha' of the state government”, Patel said.