STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Rescued by Chennai NGO, missing Bihar youth reunites with kin after 9 years

A youth, who went missing from Danapur local market at Patna in Bihar nine years ago, was rescued by an NGO in Chennai and reunited with his family.

Published: 05th February 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kundan Sharma with his relatives

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A youth, who went missing from Danapur local market at Patna in Bihar nine years ago, was rescued by an NGO in Chennai and reunited with his family. Shabbily dressed and with long-matted hair and wandering aimlessly, 25-year-old Kundan Sharma was found by social worker D Jacob of Udavum Karangal near Jaya College in Pattabiram 15 days ago.

Unable to provide details about his background, he was admitted to Udavum Karangal facility in Thiruverkadu. He was referred to Dr M S Karthik, psychiatrist at the institution, who found him with depression psychosis. Counselling was done and social workers would daily interact with him. He is said to be having a runaway attitude and often stood near the gate of the Home, said social workers in Udavum Karangal. 

“Initially, he disclosed his name as Kundan Kumar. He used to utter words like Chitanabad, Saharsa. On googling, we found out that these are the places he was living before he ran away. With the little details, we reached out on WhatsApp to a place called Kumedaan Tolla in Chitanabad Post Office area of Saharsa district in Bihar. After much searching, Hazrat of Saraunja village helped  us reach Kundan’s father Mandeep Sharma. We sent Kundan’s photo on WhatsApp and he was identified by his father,”  recalls Vidyaakar, founder of Udavum Karangal.

Kundan was the only son among Mandeep’s and his wife  Belidevi’s children. Kundan had mental problems even from a young age, which the family failed to notice, recalls Vibash, Kundan’s cousin. He, along with his brother-in-law Pramod Sharma, came to Chennai to take him back. “We will be leaving tomorrow,” said Vibash, who has been flooded with calls from his village, Kumedaan.

“Humanity is alive. We had given up hope. We thank Udavum Karangal and people of Chennai,” he said, adding that the whole family is waiting for the reunion. “Now,  he understands what we are talking about, though he is always in a  state of fear,” he says when asked about Kundan’s mental health.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Chennai Bihar youth
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp