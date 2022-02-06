30-year-old multifaceted Idrees from Shivamogga makes paper in sustainable way

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Around 3,000 years ago, inventors in China and Egypt took communication to the next level by producing paper. It opened up a new world, with people being able to express their thoughts more clearly and preserve the past and present for the future. Similar is the story of 30-year-old Shaikh Mohammed Idrees of Hosahalli village in Shivamogga district.

Curiosity, passion and determination pushed this youth to realise his career which he has carved out for himself in a sustainable way. A BSc graduate, Idress produces handmade paper using different kinds of plant waste, elephant dung and more, which has received a good response both in the local market and abroad.

“I was curious to learn how paper was made. I read several books and did my homework. Around three millennia ago, Egyptians developed paper from the pith of the papyrus plant. I used the grinder at my home to make a fine paste of the papyrus plant sourced from my neighbourhood and tried to make paper. I succeeded. Then I tried making paper with banana stems and rice husk,” he elaborates on how his journey began. But making paper, he says, is a time-consuming process as it takes 2-3 months to decompose the plants naturally and to break down the legumin content.

“By following the traditional paper-making procedure, including maceration, I initially produced 10 sheets of paper. I sent them to my artist-friends in the UK and other European countries. They encouraged me to produce more to meet their requirements,” explains Idrees. So far, he has successfully produced handmade paper using 50 different kinds of plant waste, like cotton, pineapple, mulberry, hemp, banana stem, rice husk, elephant foot grass, bagasse and even elephant dung. He also uses discarded fabric.

He says paper made using mulberry and hemp have high folding strength and elasticity and a longer shelf life as it is rich in oil content. The peak of his creativity is the archival quality paper that he produces. “It is used by artists, calligraphists, research scholars and at museums to conserve archives like manuscripts,” he says. Elaborating, Idrees says archival quality paper has high-fibre content with high elasticity.

Recently, Idrees conserved a letter written by former US President Abraham Lincoln that was in the possession of a private museum in India. He is also engaged in conserving palm-leaf, copper plate and stone inscriptions.

He exports paper to 30 different countries. “People prefer to have diaries made out of handmade paper in the UK and other European countries,” he says. Depending on the customers’ requirements, Idrees customises the size of archival quality papers besides making 10GSM/15GSM/20GSM paper to repair damaged manuscripts. In an era where advertising is the king, Idrees strongly believes in word-of-mouth publicity for his work and never uses any social media platform to publicise his products. “My principle is to make the best out of waste,” he concludes.

MULTIFACETED PERSONALITY

Shaikh Mohammed Idrees has been passionate about celestial bodies since childhood. “When I was in Class 3, I got fascinated looking at the night sky through a pair of binoculars. This pushed me to study about lenses, cameras, binoculars and telescopes,” he said. He made a telescope in 2010 using available waste in workshops and is now engaged in making a 1,200 megapixel telescope. He is also making a 10-inch lens for the telescope.

Idrees plays the harmonica, flute, rubab, violin and ney, a traditional Turkish flute-like instrument.

Idrees is a passionate painter too, with his works being exhibited in different cities across India, besides in the UK, the US, Australia and the Middle Eastern countries.