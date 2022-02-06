Marathi, Odia 'Work Site Schools' to come up for kids of guest workers in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Saturday inaugurated two ‘Work Site Schools’ at Cheriyal and Thimmayipalli that impart education in Odia and Marathi medium. The schools have been established in partnership with Aide et Action International.

The Work Site Schools are a follow up of ‘Operation Smile’ conducted by the Rachakonda Commissionerate since 2017 to eradicate child labour and to provide education to children working in brick kilns along with their parents.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat said: “Work Site Schools ensure that all migrant children can continue their education back in Odisha after the end of season when their parents return home.” The said that the Work Site School in Marathi language has been established for the first time in Thimmayapalli for the children from Nanded district of Maharashtra who accompanied parents to work in brick kilns.

Migrants from Odisha come with their children in December to work in the brick kilns for five months. The Commissioner added, “The initiative has succeeded in making many brick kilns free from child labour. Around 3,000 students have benefited from these schools and are continuing their education in Odia language.”

He reminded that the Rachakonda Commissionerate has received prestigious IACP’s Leadership in Human and Civil Rights Award in 2018 in light of investing efforts for eradicating child labour from the society. Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi appreciated this concept.

Bhagwat said that apart from Rachakonda Commissionerate limits, Work Site Schools are being operated in Karimnagar, Ramagundam and Mancherial. Bhagwat also appreciated the Medchal district Collector for ensuring midday meals and `1-per-kg rice for kids.