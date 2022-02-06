STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Negili Illa Tamizhagam: Puthiya Payanam saving TN from plastic

Over the past few years, the group has distributed over 60,000 cloth bags to the public free of cost.

Published: 06th February 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

students holding cloth bags at the Perali Government School at Perambalur district | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A sustainable world and a plastic-free Tamil Nadu (Negili Illa Tamizhagam) is their dream. Around 20 volunteers from villages across Perambalur formed ‘Puthiya Payanam’ and embarked on a mission six years ago to wipe out the usage of plastic bags from towns and cities. The now 300-strong group Puthiya Payanam has spread its wings far and wide across the districts of Perambalur, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, and Cuddalore. 

Over the past few years, the group has distributed over 60,000 cloth bags to the public free of cost.
Initially, the endeavour aimed to improve the green cover by planting saplings and protecting water bodies in 2015. It then transformed into a large campaign against the hazards of plastic the very next year. The group was also one of the organisers of a conference on ‘Plastic-free Tamil Nadu’ at Tiruchy in 2019. 

Each bag carries an awareness message on the ill-effects of plastic and the need to switch to eco-friendly cloth bags. Apart from public events, it is distributed on request at schools and college festivals, on birthdays. The funds for the bags are mobilised by volunteers.

A Suresh, a team member, is among many who has taken the mission close to heart. “During my wedding last year, we gave gifts to about 2,000 friends and families in cloth bags. It was-well received by them. I hope this will minimise the use of plastic as a single cloth bag can replace 10 plastic ones,” he says.

Another member, P Anbukumar, says that we live in the plastic era. “On my part, to avoid this, we decided to celebrate my son’s birthday last month without plastics. We made 200 cloth bags each with an awareness message for our visitors. Everyone must follow suit in festivals.”

Their efforts do not go in vain. “Each bag has a powerful message printed on it. So, it will not be discarded that easily by people. On February 4, we gave away 1,000 cloth bags at a temple festival in Perali village. We hope this will create more awareness among the people,” says a member, T Nallappan.

Puthiya Payanam aims to take people back to the good old days when cloth bags used to be an integral part of every household. The State government’s Meendum Majapai project and the ban on 14 types of plastics in 2019 helped the awareness campaign reach a wider audience.

Welcoming the Meendum Manjapai campaign, Nallappan said the government should focus more on production of alternative products, making it available at subsidised rates, and organising exhibitions for such products across the State. 

The government should look into managing solid waste in panchayats and recycling non-biodegradable materials. To create awareness among the students, the hazards of plastic should be included in textbooks, Nallappan adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
plastic-free Tamil Nadu Puthiya Payanam
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp