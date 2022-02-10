Elderly Kerala woman whose hoisting of national flag at her hut went viral honoured by Navy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The elderly woman who hoisted the national flag in the presence of her grandchildren in front of her small hut on Republic Day -- the video of which went viral on social media -- was honoured by the Indian Navy on Wednesday.

Ammini Amma, 69, along with seven students of CNN High School, Cherpu, Thrissur, and their guardians and teachers, was treated to the surprise tour after reaching the Southern Naval Command headquarters in Kochi, following a special invitation.

The video of Ammini Amma hoisting the flag and her grandchildren making a salute had gone viral after the CNN Boys High School headmaster A R Praveen Kumar uploaded it on social media. The video was shot on the mobile by Ammini Amma's granddaughter Vismaya, a plus-2 student.

Ammini Amma's grandchildren seen in the video -- Vivek, Vaiga, Sreelakshmi, Shivahari, and Shivathmika - are all students of the CNN High School, Cherpu. The school headmaster Praveen Kumar also visited the Southern Naval Command, along with seven students and their guardians, following the invitation by the Indian Navy.

"As part of Amrit Mahotsav, the Indian Navy decided to organise a visit to the Naval Base, Kochi after seeing the enthusiasm of the children in the video which went viral on social media," said a Navy statement.

The team first visited Indian Naval Ship Magar, a Landing Ship (LST) used in amphibious operations presently based at Kochi. This was followed by a visit to the Indian Naval Maritime Museum and the Navy’s Gunnery training establishment, INS Dronacharya, at Fort Kochi.

The Commanding Officer and staff of INS Magar and INS Dronacharya along with their families presented them with gifts and mementos of the Navy to motivate the young kids. The staff and families of INS Dronacharya, members of Naval Wives Welfare Association, and teachers of Naval KG joined the team at a hearty ‘Sadya’ lunch after the event.