STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Elderly Kerala woman whose hoisting of national flag at her hut went viral honoured by Navy

The video of Ammini Amma hoisting the flag and her grandchildren making a salute on Republic Day had gone viral after the CNN Boys High School headmaster uploaded it on social media

Published: 10th February 2022 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Ammini Amma being received by a Navy officer (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The elderly woman who hoisted the national flag in the presence of her grandchildren in front of her small hut on Republic Day -- the video of which went viral on social media -- was honoured by the Indian Navy on Wednesday.

Ammini Amma, 69, along with seven students of CNN High School, Cherpu, Thrissur, and their guardians and teachers, was treated to the surprise tour after reaching the Southern Naval Command headquarters in Kochi, following a special invitation.

The video of Ammini Amma hoisting the flag and her grandchildren making a salute had gone viral after the CNN Boys High School headmaster A R Praveen Kumar uploaded it on social media. The video was shot on the mobile by Ammini Amma's granddaughter Vismaya, a plus-2 student.

Ammini Amma's grandchildren seen in the video -- Vivek, Vaiga, Sreelakshmi, Shivahari, and Shivathmika - are all students of the CNN High School, Cherpu. The school headmaster Praveen Kumar also visited the Southern Naval Command, along with seven students and their guardians, following the invitation by the Indian Navy.

"As part of Amrit Mahotsav, the Indian Navy decided to organise a visit to the Naval Base, Kochi after seeing the enthusiasm of the children in the video which went viral on social media," said a Navy statement.

The team first visited Indian Naval Ship Magar, a Landing Ship (LST) used in amphibious operations presently based at Kochi. This was followed by a visit to the Indian Naval Maritime Museum and the Navy’s Gunnery training establishment, INS Dronacharya, at Fort Kochi.

The Commanding Officer and staff of INS Magar and INS Dronacharya along with their families presented them with gifts and mementos of the Navy to motivate the young kids. The staff and families of INS Dronacharya, members of Naval Wives Welfare Association, and teachers of Naval KG joined the team at a hearty ‘Sadya’ lunch after the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy Southern Naval Command Kochi
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp