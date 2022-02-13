STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
21-year-old tribal student in Telengana on the way to becoming a doctor 

A resident of Ramkya Thanda in Raghunadhapalem mandal of the district, Nagaraju has grown up around abject poverty.

N Suresh Reddy of the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Society hands over the financial aid to Pammi Nagaraju in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM" 21-year-old tribal student Pammi Nagaraju is finally realising his dream to study medicine. Nagaraju, who belongs to a family with a poor financial background, received aid from the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Society (SGES).  

A resident of Ramkya Thanda in Raghunadhapalem mandal of the district, Nagaraju has grown up around abject poverty. A majority of the village residents suffer from various ailments and are unable to seek proper treatment owing to the paucity of proper healthcare facilities and poverty.

This inspired Nagaraju to study medicine, and he is on his way to become a doctor. Born to Pammi Srinu, who works as a mason, and Himavathi, a daily wage labourer, he suffered a lot of struggles in his childhood. Even completing his education was difficult, but he remained resilient. He also has a younger brother Karthik, who is studying in Class 10 at a government school. 

Nagaraju completed his matriculation from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) in Dammapet and intermediate from Sri Narayana College. He appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and got 1,15,351 rank after which he secured a seat with Mamata Medical College in Khammam. 

On Friday, SGES founder N Suresh Reddy, on the death anniversary of Dr Shyamala Gopalan, mother of US vice-president Kamala Harris, donated Rs 26,000 to help him purchase books and manage other expenses. ‘’We are providing financial assistance to poor students from society. We will continue to help Nagaraju in future also,” says Suresh Reddy. 

Speaking to Express, Nagaraju states that he wishes to become a cardiologist and serve poor people, apart from the residents of his village. He credits his parents for encouraging him to continue his education despite having very limited resources. 

Ex-official helped with free classes

Nagaraju also hailed the contribution by his inspiration Dr RS Praveen Kumar, former TSWREIS secretary and current Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, for helping him get NEET coaching for free. He say that he wishes to become a cardiologist and serve poor people, apart from the residents of his village. He credits his parents for encouraging him to continue his education despite having very limited resources

