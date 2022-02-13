At 19, chess wizard, rising star athlete in Andhra inspire girls to follow their dreams

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two 19-year-old women, one a chess prodigy and the other a rising star in powerlifting, from Guntur district have become an inspiration to many young girls.

After winning gold at the Asian Powerlifting Championship held in Turkey last December, Shaik Sadiya Almas earned herself the title ‘Strong Girl of Asia’.

Daughter of Shaik Samdani, himself a powerlifter who has played nationals, and a native of Mangalagiri, Sadiya is a second-year degree student at KL Deemed-to-be-University.

Having started her journey in the sport at the age of 14, she won numerous national and international-level medals in the last five years, and broke records at the championship in Istanbul. Giving credit of all her success to her dad, she said: “I’m training for the next international competition, but my goal is a win at the Commonwealth. However, I aspire to be an IPS officer and serve the public.”

The sport not only strengthens her mentally and physically, but also helps her to excel in studies, Sadiya’s father felt. “Not just the family, but also the whole town, including local businessmen and Rotary Club—which sponsored her tours—have a role to play in her success, and we are very grateful to every single person.”

Even as Sadiya is busy in carving her niche in powerlifting, Bommini Mounika Akshaya, Sadiya’s college mate, scored her third Woman International Master-norm with two rounds to spare at 33rd Roquetas Chess Festival International Open 2022 held in January this year in Almeria, Spain.

Chess pieces caught the whiz kid’s fancy when she was just six years old. Her parents—Rama Rao and Lakshmi—are private school teachers.

Despite belonging to conservative families, both encouraged Mounika to pursue chess. At 11, she was already playing in international tourneys. Mounika said: “My mother accompanied me to every tournament even as my father managed everything at home by himself. They support my dream despite several financial issues.”

Having participated in 20 global events, Mounika scored her first WIM-norm at the 17th Delhi International Open in January 2019.

The second norm was earned at Vezerkepzo IM group in September 2021, and she crossed 2200 in the live ratings at the same event in Budapest, Hungary. Books are a refuge for her as they help her to cope with stress and keep the positivity running.