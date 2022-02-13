STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Idukki farmers to offer ‘Fresh from Farm’ experience to visitors

Published: 13th February 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer engaged in making Marayur jaggery at a production unit in Kanthalloor. (Right) A woman collecting strawberries from her farm to sell them to tourists | Express

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Although Marayur and Kanthalloor villages are just a short drive from the booming tourism destination Munnar, in comparison they are far less known.Farmers in the region are hoping to change that by showcasing the region as an agri tourism destination.The farmers of Kanthalloor and Marayur are known for the vast swathes of sugarcane, fruits and vegetable fields and the traditionally made delicacy Marayur jaggery. Now they are offering a ‘Fresh from Farm’ experience to visitors.  

“We’re not blessed with dams or tea plantations. One of the biggest benefits of the region is the diversity in crops cultivated organically by farmers,” Suchithra, a woman farmer in Kanthalloor, said. Last year a number of agri-tourism operations were started around Kanthalloor, which included visits to different farms that are not usually open to public to see what they produce.The tourists can eat the produce from farms or can buy them directly from farmers. 

In addition to the visitors arriving with families in their own vehicles, tour operators are also conducting farm tours for visitors in the village.“The more we show people about how Marayur jaggery is made without preservatives or how the veggies are cultivated organically in the village, the popularity of the produce will increase,” Sivakumar, a farmer, said. 

Palaniyammal, who runs a strawberry farm adjacent to her jaggery production unit in Missionvayal said: “Tourists who visit farms are given facility to taste strawberries fresh from the plant. “Because they get first-hand experience of the quality of the fruit, they purchase it in bulk,” she said. Strawberry farmers like her, who used to sell the fruits earlier in local markets at low prices, are reaping good benefits now due to the new agro tourism initiative taken up by  farmers.

