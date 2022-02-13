Meet man who created encyclopaedia on Kerala temples

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It all started 27 years ago as an attempt to document the temples of Kerala. The work spanned over two decades and led to the creation of what is an encyclopaedia on the state’s temples.The man behind it was S Jayashanker, 86, who passed away on February 11. He leaves behind an unparalleled work spread over 15 volumes. Having written about over 1,300 Kerala temples, Jayashanker passed away after finishing the 15th volume, which features the Temples of Thiruvananthapuram.

Jayashanker retired in 1993 at age 58 as deputy director of the Census Operations, Kerala. A year earlier, in 1992, the Census Directorate mooted the idea of a census of the temples and publish a book, recalls Jayashanker’s son-in-law S Gopakumar.

“When the 1991 census was over, it was decided to also cover the cultural aspects of Kerala. That’s how the work came to be. My father took up the work after retirement and travelled far and wide, collecting data and checking it with historical records. He was devoted to the work, which as a spiritual person, meant a lot to him. He would dedicate over eight hours daily for the work and soon books on the temples of all 13 districts were released,” says Gopakumar who retired as general manager of Bharat Electronics Ltd.

Ottapalam native Jayashanker also came to the capital as part of his work. The first volume was released in 1997 and contains generic information on the temples, their architecture, the rites and rituals, temple arts, paintings, performance arts, evolution of the mode of worship, classification of temples and so on. Individual volumes on the districts contain detailed information on the temples there.

Jayashanker’s wife A Anandam, a retired zoology professor of Government College for Women, would help him by reading out and proofreading the documents, says Gopakumar. “Jayashanker put his heart and soul into the books. The work on the last volume had been completed and was being proofread by him. It will be published in another three months,” he says.