STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Muhammad Khais, a commoner with uncommon will to help poor

Muhammad Khais has been helping prepare the bodies of the poor for funerals over the past 4 decades.

Published: 13th February 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: 70-year-old Muhammad Khais, a resident of Zachariah ward in Alappuzha municipality, would be there if the death of any poor or destitute person is reported in the municipal area or nearby places. Not to attend the funeral ceremony but to prepare the body to be taken to the funeral pyre or cemetery. What’s more, he has been doing it for free over the past four decades.

“Death is a reality, and it has no religion. One day, we will also be laid to rest in the soil. So love and affection for others is the essence of life,” Khais says.Salim, a fellow resident of Zachariah ward, says: “Khais never thinks about caste or creed. He also engages in the funeral of unidentified bodies, of people hit by trains or those who die in accidents elsewhere. He never received money or demanded publicity for his work.”

Khais also lends a helping hand to the poor in other ways, like helping treat cancer patients and those bedridden at home, and filling applications. At the time of the demonetisation, he was in front of the bank to fill applications for the poor to deposit demonetised currency. “He had filled more than 1,000 such applications in one week,” says Salim

Khais recounts that he got into social service in the 1980s when he was running a small shop at Valiyamaram.“The headmaster of St Mary’s High School was a friend of mine. One day, he called me and said that a girl had fainted inside the classroom. Immediately, I ran to the school and brought the girl to the Alappuzha medical college hospital. Later, the doctors diagnosed that she had some heart ailment and needed surgery. They referred her to the Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute of Medical Sciences in Thiruvananthapuram. The doctors said the surgery was expensive, but poor family of the girl was unable to find the money. After returning home, I pasted some posters on the walls of shops in our locality. Many people donated small amounts, and grew sufficient to meet the operation expenses. It was an eye-opener and I was pained by the pathetic state of the poor,” says Khais. He had retired from the judicial department as a UD clerk, after having entered government service in 1993 as a peon at the Government High School in Vaguvarai, Idukki. Having spent a good part of his earnings on social service, Khais now lives in a small house at Valiyamaram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alappuzha Kerala funeral of the poor Muhammad Khais
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp