Mindtree co-founders donate Rs 425 crore to IISc to help build an 800-bed multi-specialty hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Philanthropist couples Susmita and Subroto Bagchi and Radha and NS Parthasarathy collectively donated Rs 425 crore to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to set up a postgraduate medical school along with an 800-bed multi-speciality hospital in its Bengaluru campus.

This is the single largest private donation IISc has received to build the postgraduate medical school and multi-speciality hospital, officials of the Institute said.

The medical Institute, to be named as Bagchi-Parthasarthy Hospital, will offer an integrated dual degree MD-PhD programme aimed at creating a new breed of physician-scientists who will pursue careers in clinical research to develop new treatments and healthcare solutions, driven by a bench-to-bedside philosophy.

Besides, students admitted in specific MD, MS and DM, MCh programmes will also be trained in appropriate sections of the hospital along with their classroom and laboratory training.

The hospital will also implement advanced digital technologies and solutions, such as integrated Electronic Medical Record systems and a comprehensive telemedicine suite with haptics interfaces

They will be trained simultaneously in the hospital as well as in the science and engineering laboratories at IISc.

The Hospital will be built within the existing IISc Bengaluru campus, taking full advantage of the co-location with the science and engineering faculties and labs.

The construction work of the project will begin in June 2022 and the hospital will be operational by the end of 2024. The first batch of students is likely to be admitted in 2025.

The Hospital will have advanced facilities for diagnostics, treatment and research and the clinical and surgical departments in the hospital will facilitate comprehensive treatment and healthcare delivery in several specialities including oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, dermatology and plastic surgery, organ transplant, robotic surgery and ophthalmology.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with IISc. The institute with its depth, competence and leadership has the capacity to deliver on scale. We are confident of the lasting, beneficial outcome of our donation,” said Susmita Bagchi.

“The contribution will help us realise our vision of seamless coupling among clinical sciences, basic sciences, and engineering technology disciplines,” said IISc Bengaluru director Prof Govindan Rangarajan.

Notably, Subroto Bagchi, who is currently serving as the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Chairman, along with his wife Susmita, who apart from being a noted writer is also Chairperson of Odisha Mo School Abhiyan, had pledged Rs 340 crore for advanced cancer care centres, the Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre and Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre in Bhubaneswar, last year.