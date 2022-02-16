TV show contestant's voice and selfless wish bring two buses to Andhra hamlet

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: A faction-ridden interior village in Kurnool district got two additional bus services with the initiation of a girl from the village.

Dasari Lakshmi Parvati, a native of Lakkasagaram in Krishnagiri mandal, was one of the contestants in a popular television channel show.

When the organisers, during the show, asked her to share a wish to fulfil the same, she said she wanted a bus facility to her village.

The video went viral and Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah spoke with the corporation officials in Kurnool and instructed them to run additional bus services to the village.

It is normal for any person to donate some money or make available some physical facility to express their contribution to their village.

But this 22-year-old girl thought about the needs of the entire village and how they were suffering and finding it difficult to even go to the district headquarters.

While her songs mesmerized thousands who watched the show, her selfless wish to help the village has won her many more admirers.

Parvathi, a student of SV Musical and Dance College in Tirupati, told TNIE that she was very happy with getting the bus service to their village and thanked the Minister and authorities.

She said lack of proper bus services was creating problems to school and college students who have to walk from one place to another to catch a bus.