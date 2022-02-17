Odisha adopts new strategy for anaemia reduction among women, children

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to adopt a new strategy in mission mode for accelerated reduction of anaemia among the children and women in Odisha. As per the recently released National Family Health Survey 5 (NFHS 5) data, the prevalence of anaemia among different age groups has worsened between 2015-16 and 2020-21.

At the first State Task Force committee meeting on reduction of anaemia, it has been decided to implement a new initiative - Amlan - that combines national and global best practices in the management of anaemia.

A draft strategy that focuses on population-based intervention such as micronutrient supplementation, parasitic disease control, family planning and safe motherhood has been prepared and inputs sought from stakeholders. It has also been decided to take up a target-based approach including testing of all beneficiaries for anaemia, treatment of identified anaemic cases along with referral of severe anaemic cases for better treatment.

“The NFHS 5 data on anaemia is confusing which is why we are planning to conduct tests to have a baseline information. The targeted beneficiaries have been divided in six categories for the tests, following which a SOP will be prepared for implementation of the new initiative,” said a health department official.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department RK Sharma has directed officials to work in a coordinated manner for accelerated reduction of anaemia in the State. He stressed upon the need of identification of gaps in the existing programme and invited suggestions for improvement.

NFHS-5 REVEALS