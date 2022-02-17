STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Odisha adopts new strategy for anaemia reduction among women, children

The State government has decided to adopt a new strategy in mission mode for accelerated reduction of anaemia among the children and women in Odisha.

Published: 17th February 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

anaemia, blood, blood cells

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to adopt a new strategy in mission mode for accelerated reduction of anaemia among the children and women in Odisha. As per the recently released National Family Health Survey 5 (NFHS 5) data, the prevalence of anaemia among different age groups has worsened between 2015-16 and 2020-21.

At the first State Task Force committee meeting on reduction of anaemia, it has been decided to implement a new initiative - Amlan - that combines national and global best practices in the management of anaemia.
A draft strategy that focuses on population-based intervention such as micronutrient supplementation, parasitic disease control, family planning and safe motherhood has been prepared and inputs sought from stakeholders. It has also been decided to take up a target-based approach including testing of all beneficiaries for anaemia, treatment of identified anaemic cases along with referral of severe anaemic cases for better treatment.

“The NFHS 5 data on anaemia is confusing which is why we are planning to conduct tests to have a baseline information. The targeted beneficiaries have been divided in six categories for the tests, following which a SOP will be prepared for implementation of the new initiative,” said a health department official.  
Additional Chief Secretary of Health department RK Sharma has directed officials to work in a coordinated manner for accelerated reduction of anaemia in the State. He stressed upon the need of identification of gaps in the existing programme and invited suggestions for improvement.

NFHS-5 REVEALS

  • 2 in every 3 children of six to 59 months, women of 15 to 49 years anaemic 
  • Highest spike recorded among children where 64.2 pc were anaemic as compared to 44.6 pc in NFHS-4
  • 65.6 pc children are anaemic in rural areas, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) also suffering from anaemia
  • 64.3 pc pregnant women, aged 15-49 years, anaemic
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha anemia anaemia NFHS National Family Health Survey
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp