Odisha adopts new strategy for anaemia reduction among women, children
The State government has decided to adopt a new strategy in mission mode for accelerated reduction of anaemia among the children and women in Odisha.
Published: 17th February 2022 06:43 AM | Last Updated: 17th February 2022 07:33 AM | A+A A-
BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to adopt a new strategy in mission mode for accelerated reduction of anaemia among the children and women in Odisha. As per the recently released National Family Health Survey 5 (NFHS 5) data, the prevalence of anaemia among different age groups has worsened between 2015-16 and 2020-21.
At the first State Task Force committee meeting on reduction of anaemia, it has been decided to implement a new initiative - Amlan - that combines national and global best practices in the management of anaemia.
A draft strategy that focuses on population-based intervention such as micronutrient supplementation, parasitic disease control, family planning and safe motherhood has been prepared and inputs sought from stakeholders. It has also been decided to take up a target-based approach including testing of all beneficiaries for anaemia, treatment of identified anaemic cases along with referral of severe anaemic cases for better treatment.
“The NFHS 5 data on anaemia is confusing which is why we are planning to conduct tests to have a baseline information. The targeted beneficiaries have been divided in six categories for the tests, following which a SOP will be prepared for implementation of the new initiative,” said a health department official.
Additional Chief Secretary of Health department RK Sharma has directed officials to work in a coordinated manner for accelerated reduction of anaemia in the State. He stressed upon the need of identification of gaps in the existing programme and invited suggestions for improvement.
NFHS-5 REVEALS
- 2 in every 3 children of six to 59 months, women of 15 to 49 years anaemic
- Highest spike recorded among children where 64.2 pc were anaemic as compared to 44.6 pc in NFHS-4
- 65.6 pc children are anaemic in rural areas, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) also suffering from anaemia
- 64.3 pc pregnant women, aged 15-49 years, anaemic