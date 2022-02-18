Mother donates kidney to save 12-year-old girl's life with robot's help in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mother donated her kidney to save the life of her 12-year-old daughter suffering from end stage kidney failure at a private hospital in the city through a paediatric robot assisted living donor transplant.

According to Dr Mohan Keshavamurthy and Dr Sreeharsha Harinatha, the lead doctors from the Department of Urology, Uro Oncology, Kidney Transplant and Robotic Surgery from Fortis Hospitals in Bengaluru who operated on the girl, Rakshitha (name changed) was undergoing dialysis for one year.

"She was diagnosed with Lupus Nephritis (an autoimmune disease that causes immune system to produce proteins called autoantibodies which attack one’s own tissues and organs, including the kidneys) along with hypertension and dilated cardiomyopathy with Ejection Fraction (EF) of 26%," Dr Mohan Keshavamurthy said.

Doctors from the hospital said that cardiovascular disease accounts for a mortality rate of 36% among all paediatric patients with such a condition, 34% among those undergoing dialysis, and 11% of all paediatric deaths after transplantation.

However, the team of doctors ensured that the surgery was successful.The child withstood the procedure well and creatinine normalised to 0.46mg/dl on third postoperative day and EF improved to 44% after 1 week following surgery.



Dr Mohan Keshavamurthy – Director - Urology, Fortis Hospitals explained, “Her condition was deteriorating. Owing to her critical condition, the mother decided to donate her kidney and give a fresh lease of life to her daughter. We have performed a Laparoscopic assisted donor nephrectomy and Da Vinci Xi Robot assisted Paediatric Renal Transplant recipient surgery successfully. This is the first instance of Robot Assisted Paediatric transplant in the Fortis network. The child recovered with minimal morbidity and pain. She had come to the hospital on wheelchair and returned home walking with infectious energy.”

A multi-disciplinary team of doctors including Dr Aashish Parekh, Consultant - Nephrology, Dr Yogesh Gupta, Consultant-Paediatrics and Dr Shivanand Patil, Consultant- Interventional Cardiology at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road and the Anaesthesia team led by Dr Murali Chakravarthy Director, Anaesthesiology and Dr Ashok Anand, Consultant-Anaesthesiology were involved in managing the condition of the patient.