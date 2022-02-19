'Miracle well' in Tirunelveli conceals a remedy for region's water woes

Sreemathi M By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The 'miracle well' phenomenon at Ayankulam village in the district had dumbfounded all during the last monsoon season. Nevertheless, researchers from IIT-Madras, who carried out a study on why the well even after accumulating huge amounts of inflows refused to overflow, may have stumbled upon a permanent solution to the region's water troubles.

According to Collector V Vishnu, the researchers on Friday proposed the application of 'rapid groundwater recharge technology' for combined flood and drought mitigation near Ayankulam. This technology could be implemented under the Nellai NeerValam Initiative before the next monsoon season. IIT-M too confirmed in a statement that a proposal for the project was submitted to the Tirunelveli District Administration, which had requested the institute to study the phenomenon.

So, why won't the well overflow?

During the monsoon rains last year, the open agricultural well reportedly got recharged with 1,500-2,500 litres of water every second for several weeks without overflowing. The water reached the well from an adjacent minor irrigation tank. It became a local attraction overnight and scribes soon assigned it the sobriquet 'miracle well'. The villagers said the ground water table for about 10-15 km radius land got significantly topped up owing to the well.

The region surrounding Ayankulam village is considered a dry belt with unforgiving summers. Many small land-holding families abandoned farming and became farm hands at large agricultural fields. Being close to the coast, agricultural and domestic wells in the region also have to put up with saltwater intrusion due to excessive pumping and lowering of groundwater levels.

A team led by Civil Engineering Assistant Professor Dr Venkatraman Srinivasan from IIT-M, visited the site on December 2 and 3 last year. They performed an on-field site survey of the injection well and also 20 other wells nearby. The wells were geo-tagged, and the water level measurements were correlated with digital elevation map data to gather groundwater hydraulic gradients. The subsurface geology of the region resembles a fractured or karst aquifer (chemically soluble bedrock), which has high hydraulic conductivity (measure of how easily water can pass through soil or rock).

How to make use of this

The unique hydro-geology of Thisayavilai taluk and surrounding areas enables rapid water table recharge during floods. The recharged water will be stored below ground and retrieved during dryer months. The 'rapid groundwater recharge technology', proposed by the IIT-M for this region can mitigate floods and droughts, create a subsurface dam for water storage with no evaporation loss, distribute water automatically and equitably throughout the region, filter and clean water, and prevent and reverse saltwater intrusion in coastal aquifers.

"This pilot project will be a win-win situation for all stakeholders. The excess water that could cause flood or waste away into the ocean, will be channelled to recharge the groundwater. The proposed technology will involve a few dozen wells, with each acquiring capacity to recharge 1,50,000 to 2,00,000 litres of water every minute," Dr Srinivasan said. Collector Vishnu told TNIE the project will be implemented under the Nellai NeerValam initiative. "We are identifying traditional water recharge sources, and scaling the wells scientifically. It is a low cost high impact project," he added.