An Anganwadi supervisor's athletic legacy

UTTAR PRADESH: In 1994, sprinter Neelu Mishra had to quit her athletics career to marry merchant navy engineer Anand Dubey in Varanasi. Seven years later, her medical condition complicated by obesity, asthma, diabetes and hypertension, almost ended her dream to revive her sporting career.

Motivated by her cricket-crazy son Akash and husband Anand, Neelu decided to restart her sporting career at age 35. Thirteen years later, the super mom has accumulated over 80 national and international medals. Despite fighting against a host of health problems with homeopathic therapy, the 48-year-old athlete guides and supports promising athletes, particularly those from financially weak families.

An Anganwadi supervisor under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) since 1996, she has also been the local brand ambassador and local icon of the Election Commission of India’s Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program since 2014. She is the local face of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign and has served as the local brand ambassador of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Currently involved in raising public awareness about the importance of voting across eight assembly segments of the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in the March 7 assembly polls, Neelu has helped the transgender community by ensuring a public toilet to the third gender, a first in Uttar Pradesh.

Running Varanasi Athletic Club to promote promising athletes in Varanasi and neighbourhood, Neelu is also the President of the Hockey Varanasi Association, joint secretary of UP Masters Athletics Association and president of the District Rowing Association.

“Two decades back, my life was just pain, tears and despair. The debilitating side-effects of prolonged usage of multiple antibiotics turned me into a virtual vegetative state. I couldn’t even think of returning to track and field. But motivated by my son (he was 12 years old then), I returned to athletics in November 2008,” recounted Neelu.

“I remember how her coach Ram Avadh Yadav, me and papa reignited her lost confidence,” says Neelu’s son Akash, 26. She lost 12-15 kg weight within just a few months and returned to the athletic track fully prepared in February 2009, winning gold in her favoutite events — the 100-m dash and high jump — at the Varanasi District Masters Meet.

It was followed by top-of-the podium finishes at State Masters Meet in Lucknow and the National Masters Meet at Hissar (Haryana). That earned her a ticket to her first international competition, the World Masters Athletics Championship at Lahri (Finland) in 2009.

“Making an international debut at the age of 35 and winning a bronze in the high jump was, for her, a dream come true. Our memory of Varanasi giving her a hero’s welcome on return looks as if it was just yesterday,” says Akash.

“She has been on my medicines for around 15 years, but her grit overcoming all pains and health problems is an inspiring tale for my patients. She continues to perform in the sporting arena even as she participates in community works despite her health issues,” says her homeopathic doctor Shaligram Tripathi. The fighter in her helped her overcome Covid during the second killer wave of the pandemic. Many young and promising athletes of Varanasi and its neighbourhood look up to her for inspiration.

“I come from a small place in adjoining Chandauli district, and I met her in 2013 at the Varanasi stadium. Since then she has been my mother, mentor and guide,” says Anshika Yadav, 25, a police constable and a former state champion in 400-m hurdles, about Neelu. “She opened her home for me in the days when I had no place to live in Varanasi in 2013. She has played a key role in my success,” says Anshika.

Satyam Mishra, a Mirzapur native and a 110-m hurdles, has won gold in the event at the state level. Satyam is with Sports Authority of India, Sonepat, under the sports body’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), and credits Neelu for his success. “Neelu ma’am has been my pillar of support since 2015, helping me with vitamins and diet, and providing professional guidance. She is a big inspiration for promising athletes from a financially weak background,” says a grateful Mishra.