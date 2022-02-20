Bhubaneswar 'dreams' to help youths give up drugs, live a new life

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Aiming at rehabilitating and skilling drug addicts in the State Capital, the City Police have this month launched a new initiative - DREAMS (de-addiction, reformation and entrepreneurial assistance for making a safe society). The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and Indian Institute of Education and Care are collaborating with the police for the initiative under which they have set up a deaddiction centre - Revolution - at Patrapada in the city.

In the first phase, 33 youths having criminal antecedents and addiction to drugs were identified by police and are being provided free counselling and treatment at the rehabilitation centre. Another 17 such youths have been identified and their treatment will start soon. Most of these youths were involved in offences like theft and snatching and out on bail.

Apart from deaddiction, they will be provided skill training for four months to help them eke out a living, said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash, adding that the initiative is aimed at mainstreaming them in the society. Under the Dreams initiative, drug addicts residing in slums can also visit Capital Hospital every Thursday between 2 pm and 5 pm and avail treatment from two specialists.

Prior to this initiative, police had prepared a list of 200 anti-socials and 128 of them were found addicted to drugs. Indian Institute of Education and Care’s Director Shisir Das said the counsellors have been witnessing excellent results so far. “Within the first week to 10 days, the youths began showing signs of withdrawal,” he said.

They are being provided spiritual courses, yoga and meditation classes and engaged in games and exercises to tackle the withdrawal symptoms. Skill training would be provided to them in plumbing, carpentry, painting, mechanics and other sectors. “After completion of the de-addiction programme, we will approach the Odisha Skill Development Authority to provide them professional expertise which would help them in earning a life of dignity,” said Das.

Police said the initiative comes in wake of rising cases of drug peddling and addiction. Most of the brown sugar addicts are in the age group of 20 to 30 years and while some consume it for pleasure, others do it under peer pressure.