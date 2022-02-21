Karnataka youth's off-beat short film makes it to Berlin Film Festival

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Kallichanda Nishan Nanaiah, a native of Kodagu, is now basking in fame through the short film ‘Alpha Beta Gamma’. The acclaimed movie, shot during the time of the Covid pandemic, is now being screened at the Berlin Film Festival.

Nishan is a pass out of the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune and he started his acting career with Cycle Kick directed by Shashi Sudigala. Following this successful debut, Nishan set foot in the mainstream film industry and has so far acted in 25 movies in Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam.

“I grew up watching commercial movies and I did my film course in Pune. Following this, I moved to Mumbai and have acted with noted names in the film industry. ‘Alpha Beta Gamma’ is close to my heart as this movie revolves around three people who are stuck in a flat during the Covid lockdown. The life equations change and it narrates a unique situation faced during the pandemic,” said Nishan. The movie, shot during the time of the pandemic, is a low-budget movie that has high content, he adds.

The movie witnessed its premier launch at the International Film Festival in Goa. Following acclaimed reviews, the movie was among the 25 other short films that were selected by the Indian Panorama. “Further, nine films out of the 25 were selected to be featured at the Berlin Film Festival and the movie is now being screened to the European audience,” he added. Nishan is the son of Kallichanda Prasad and late Padma Prasad – natives of South Kodagu.