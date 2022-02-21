STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Karnataka youth's off-beat short film makes it to Berlin Film Festival

Kallichanda Nishan Nanaiah's movie ‘Alpha Beta Gamma’ revolves around three people who are stuck in a flat during the Covid lockdown.

Published: 21st February 2022 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Nishan Nanaiah 

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Kallichanda Nishan Nanaiah, a native of Kodagu, is now basking in fame through the short film ‘Alpha Beta Gamma’. The acclaimed movie, shot during the time of the Covid pandemic, is now being screened at the Berlin Film Festival.

Nishan is a pass out of the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune and he started his acting career with Cycle Kick directed by Shashi Sudigala. Following this successful debut, Nishan set foot in the mainstream film industry and has so far acted in 25 movies in Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam.

“I grew up watching commercial movies and I did my film course in Pune. Following this, I moved to Mumbai and have acted with noted names in the film industry. ‘Alpha Beta Gamma’ is close to my heart as this movie revolves around three people who are stuck in a flat during the Covid lockdown. The life equations change and it narrates a unique situation faced during the pandemic,” said Nishan. The movie, shot during the time of the pandemic, is a low-budget movie that has high content, he adds.

The movie witnessed its premier launch at the International Film Festival in Goa. Following acclaimed reviews, the movie was among the 25 other short films that were selected by the Indian Panorama. “Further, nine films out of the 25 were selected to be featured at the Berlin Film Festival and the movie is now being screened to the European audience,” he added. Nishan is the son of Kallichanda Prasad and late Padma Prasad – natives of South Kodagu. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kallichanda Nishan Nanaiah Alpha Beta Gamma Berlin Film Festival Kodagu
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp