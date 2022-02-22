STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Dhamtari SP galvanises police team against DJ loudspeakers, school examinees relieved

Noise pollution by DJs or loudspeakers hindering the studies of students preparing for examination will be curbed. There is also a directive by the high court, Dhamtari SP Prashant Thakur said.

Published: 22nd February 2022 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Jheel with his father expressed gratitude to Jheel with his father expressed gratitude to Dhamtari SP Prashant Thakur

Jheel with his father expressed gratitude to Dhamtari SP Prashant Thakur.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Jheel Agarwal, a student of Class-9, was much distressed last Sunday as she couldn't concentrate on preparing for the school examination owing to the loud music of the disc jockeys (DJ) played at the Dharamshala close to her residence in Dhamtari district, about 90 km south of Raipur.

She is among the worried students who called up the police emergency response number ‘Dial 100’ to register their complaints to stop the irritating noise pollution in their areas as they were busy preparing for the ongoing school examinations that started Monday. But they couldn't connect.

“I could see my daughter was agitated as she also tried to reach the City Kotwali police station. Somehow she managed to get the mobile phone number of the superintendent of police Prashant Thakur and called him expressing her concern late evening on Sunday. Within no time the police team swung into action and stopped playing of DJs and loudspeakers,” said JP Agrawal, father of Jheel. The police acted across the city and continued with its strict monitoring.

Jheel, a St Xavier student, accompanied by her father personally met the SP the next day during the Jandarshan programme to express their gratitude.

“Noise pollution by DJs or loudspeakers hindering the studies of students preparing for examination will be curbed. There is also a directive by the high court. We will take strict action against the frequent violators and if required cancel their permit if they don't refrain”, affirmed Thakur, Dhamtari district police chief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noise Pollution Dhamtari SP
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp