Dhamtari SP galvanises police team against DJ loudspeakers, school examinees relieved

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Jheel Agarwal, a student of Class-9, was much distressed last Sunday as she couldn't concentrate on preparing for the school examination owing to the loud music of the disc jockeys (DJ) played at the Dharamshala close to her residence in Dhamtari district, about 90 km south of Raipur.

She is among the worried students who called up the police emergency response number ‘Dial 100’ to register their complaints to stop the irritating noise pollution in their areas as they were busy preparing for the ongoing school examinations that started Monday. But they couldn't connect.

“I could see my daughter was agitated as she also tried to reach the City Kotwali police station. Somehow she managed to get the mobile phone number of the superintendent of police Prashant Thakur and called him expressing her concern late evening on Sunday. Within no time the police team swung into action and stopped playing of DJs and loudspeakers,” said JP Agrawal, father of Jheel. The police acted across the city and continued with its strict monitoring.

Jheel, a St Xavier student, accompanied by her father personally met the SP the next day during the Jandarshan programme to express their gratitude.

“Noise pollution by DJs or loudspeakers hindering the studies of students preparing for examination will be curbed. There is also a directive by the high court. We will take strict action against the frequent violators and if required cancel their permit if they don't refrain”, affirmed Thakur, Dhamtari district police chief.