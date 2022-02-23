75 years on, tribal hamlet in TN gets councillors

Saravanan MP By

TIRUPPUR: The tribal settlement in newly-added wards 16, 17 of Dhali Town Panchayat in Tiruppur district, has elected its first councillors in 75 years from the community. Two CPM candidates, G Selvam and M Vanniswari, will make their debut in the local body on March 4.

Selvam, who won in ward 16, said, “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine becoming a councillor. Tribal people face many problems. There are no proper transport facilities for farmers. So, one of my main promises is to take steps to lay a tar road connecting Thirumoorthy hill to Kurumalai and a one-km concrete road to replace the mud road between Poochukottamparai and Kurumalai. Also, there is long-pending demand for mobile phone towers. All these will be implemented within the forest laws and rights.”

M Vanniswari, who won in ward 17, said, “There are a dozen problems faced by tribes from Thirumoorthy hill settlement. Greenhouse schemes will be extended to all beneficiaries, and despite orders, the pension for elderly tribals have not been dispersed. I will take steps to solve the issues.”