Kerala students’ science project goes global

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two Class XII students — Sarah Varghese and Devika Girish —of St. Peter’s Senior Secondary School, Kadayiruppu, have been chosen to represent India at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) to be held in Atlanta in the US.

A project by the 17-year-old students carried out at the Department of Polymer Science and Rubber Technology in Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) was featured as one of the Top 20 Projects in the Research and Innovation (IRIS) National Science Fair, 2022.

Under the guidance of Dr Prasanth Raghavan and his team at the Materials Science and Nano Engineering Lab (MSNE-Lab) in CUSAT, the students prepared a highly porous polymer membrane with exceptional oil absorption properties.

