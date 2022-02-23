STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala students’ science project goes global

Two Class XII students — Sarah Varghese and Devika Girish —of St. Peter’s Senior Secondary School, Kadayiruppu

Published: 23rd February 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Sarah Varghese and Devika Girish

Sarah Varghese and Devika Girish

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two Class XII students — Sarah Varghese and Devika Girish —of St. Peter’s Senior Secondary School, Kadayiruppu, have been chosen to represent India at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) to be held in Atlanta in the US.

A project by the 17-year-old students carried out at the Department of Polymer Science and Rubber Technology in Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) was featured as one of the Top 20 Projects in the Research and Innovation (IRIS) National Science Fair, 2022. 

Under the guidance of  Dr Prasanth Raghavan and his team at the Materials Science and Nano Engineering Lab (MSNE-Lab) in CUSAT, the students prepared a highly porous polymer membrane with exceptional oil absorption properties.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala students Kerala
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp