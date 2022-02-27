Bengaluru has best gated communities in India: Survey

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The MyGate Liveability Index for 2021 has listed Bengaluru as one of the best emerging cities with the best gated community living. Bengaluru topped in six of the 10 parameters, as per the rating of the societies by residents. Ahmedabad and Pune topped in two parameters each.

The MyGate Liveability Index was based on inputs from residents of the 25,000 gated communities that use the app. The index was calculated on 10 parameters: bachelor-friendliness, community safety, family friendliness, ease of commute, pet friendliness, cleanliness, kid friendliness, quality of amenities, eventfulness within the society and elder friendliness. The cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune are part of the index.

Bengaluru’s residents find their gated communities safer and cleaner. Relative to other cities, the societies are friendlier toward bachelors, pets, children and the elderly. The city has a perfect score of 10 out of 10. No city came close when it came to bachelor friendliness and pet friendliness, with Kolkata (7.88) and Delhi-NCR (7.56) coming second. On bachelor friendliness, Ahmedabad came last with a score of 5.08, and Chennai scored a meagre 4.77 on pet-friendliness.

Pune finished on top in just two categories (family friendliness and ease of commute). Ahmedabad topped in two categories (quality of amenities and eventfulness).Explaining the results, Abhishek Kumar, COO and co-founder, MyGate, said that residents of gated communities are looking for a better lifestyle for the entire family, not just accommodation.

“It is interesting to see how gated communities in different cities are delivering on this expectation and where residents perceive room for improvement. We hope these insights provide administrators with a direction to improve gated community living,” he said.