Govt school in Coimbatore sowing seeds for a budding future

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The everyday hustle and bustle of kids, innately monotonous, turn into a Mozart-esque orchestra. The pale, lifeless concrete buildings of the old school are surrounded by a vast track of verdant green. Welcome to the NGNG government-aided school at Reddiarur in Pollachi, where mother earth is a part of their learning.

For 15 years running, the school has been showing a model of sustainable existence to its budding future inside, and the world outside through various environmental activities. A sprawling 5-acre around the school is home to more than 1,000 trees, all planted by its alumni, says Agriculture teacher T Balasubramaniyam.

“We are responsible for protecting the trees surrounding us. We have been raising awareness on the need to protect the environment, its advantages, agriculture, organic foods, etc., to students and the people of Reddiarur for many years,” he says.

The green cover seen on the campus and their mission for the same across the surrounding villages owe to a 10-year-old vision of the school management. “We started a seed farm at the campus ten years ago. At the farm, we collect seeds even from private firms. It is the students who will then look after the saplings. The saplings are also sent to other schools and villages for free. Recently, 200 saplings that our students produced were planted at Nallur village under the MGNREGA,” Balasubramaniyam says proudly.

“We have also set up an organic kitchen garden. The vegetables are used to prepare noon meals at the school. Many students have set up similar kitchen gardens at their homes as well,” he says, adding that medicinal plants such as Mexican mint, holy basil, and aloes are being maintained on the campus.

Maintaining the habitat comes with a responsibility to facilitate the stay of various winged visitors. The students have been serving grains and water to crows, peacocks, sparrows, and doves that liven up the campus.

School headmaster C Kittusamy tells TNIE, “Everyone has the responsibility to save birds and animals. The students serve water and grains in the morning and evening. The birds come here regularly.”The school conducts awareness programmes to deal with subjects, including natural farming, environment protection, disadvantages of plastic, wildlife protection, solid waste management, water efficiency, and safe energy, says Kittusamy.

Students keep themselves engaged in various activities. “Conferences on rainwater harvesting, water management, air pollution, among others were conducted by field experts at the school. Me and my friends have so far planted more than 100 saplings across the villages, and we are maintaining them regularly,” says K Dhanagopal, a Class 10 student at the school.

“Besides, I have set up a kitchen garden and a fruit garden at my home. Many birds come there regularly to eat fruits. Like in school, I serve them water,” he adds.School Secretary R Rangasamy says, “Former headmaster R Krishnasamy was instrumental in starting the environmental activities at the school through NGC (National Green Corps). The headmasters who followed, along with agriculture teachers, then developed the activity with utmost dedication. Our aim is to give quality education along with environmental education to save the Earth.” The school was established in 1966.

As a token of appreciation for its initiatives, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate presented the ‘Paryavaranmitra award’ to the school in 2013, and the Tamil Nadu government presented the ‘Sutru Suzal Seyal Veerar’ award in 2018.