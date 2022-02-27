This coffee break is a collectors’ item

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Anything can happen over a coffee, as they say. At a usual review meeting with officials at the Education Department, a grand idea struck Meghanatha Reddy, Collector of Virudhunagar. He soon kick-started an innovative programme for schoolchildren, ‘Coffee with Collector’, on January 7. His counterpart from Tiruvallur, Dr Alby John, also found it encouraging and has been interacting with children as part of the programme.

“I believe motivating them will bring a sea change to their lives and society. So far, I have completed six sessions in the district. In the first session, I talked to them about their goals in life and the opportunities they have,” says Reddy. Under the scheme, 20 government school students of Classes 11 and 12 from each block were selected on the basis of their academic record, general knowledge, and talent in sports, drawing and music, among others.

“In the fifth session, I brought a guest. Election observer Balachandar was a government school student like them. He had a lot to share with the children. In the upcoming sessions, I plan to bring students who got admission to medical colleges under the 7.5 per cent reservation for government students,” he says. Reddy realised that he had a lot to gain from the students, too. “One of the boys said he wanted to be an entrepreneur and provide employment to many. These students come here as representatives of their class,” he says, adding that he has a better understanding of young minds now.

One of the students attending Reddy’s sessions is Yogalakshmi from Government Higher Secondary School, S Kallupatti. “It is an amazing experience. The interaction with the collector instilled confidence and courage in us,” she says. Collector Alby John started ‘Coffee with Collector’ in Tiruvallur on February 4. He has done two sessions so far. Dr John told TNIE that Siragugal-100, his initiative to support the education of tribal students, has elicited excellent response too.

Dr John said students tend to open up more when they are outside their classrooms, and not in the presence of their teachers. “I was amazed by their talents. I talk to them about various reservations for government school students. One of the requests that the students put forward was to start physical education classes in schools. One asked me why parents were rushing their children to private schools when State-run schools had good infrastructure, free education, and quality teachers,” he said.

The sessions were intended to motivate students but Dr John said he found another advantage to it. He said he got to learn a lot of issues at State-run schools and also the positive initiatives the authorities have been pursuing.

“Parents of students in private schools can afford to give proper guidance to their children. But government school students may not have this advantage as many hail from economically weaker sections of society. Their parents may not even have the knowledge or education to guide their children. The initiatives like ‘Coffee with Collector’ and ‘Siragugal’ ultimately aim to catch them young and help them face hurdles,” he added.