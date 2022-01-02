STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Meet Pratima Reddy: Striking asanas for a stress-free living

The 41-year-old from Tirupati city, considered one of the top prenatal yoga instructor in the State, has taught yoga postures to over 300 women who were referred to her by local gynaecologists.

Published: 02nd January 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga, Exercise

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: For the past two years, S Pratima Reddy has helped hundreds of pregnant women learn better ways to take care of themselves and their growing babies.

The 41-year-old from Tirupati city, considered one of the top prenatal yoga instructor in the State, has taught yoga postures to over 300 women who were referred to her by local gynaecologists. Around 90 per cent of the women who trained under her have undergone normal delivery, Pratima claims. 

Born and brought up in Chittoor, Pratima completed her graduation from Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati. Inspired by her yoga guru Subba Reddy, under whom she underwent training for over two years, Pratima completed her diploma in yoga from Sanskrit Vidya Peetham, Tirupati in 2008, and then masters in Chennai in 2010.

With more than 16 years of experience as yoga guru, Pratima has also helped people with stress management, memory power enhancement and yoga nidra. She also offers online classes to close to 120 people from abroad. 

Besides working as a prenatal yoga instructor, Pratima has also been a faculty member of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati for eight years.

She trains students during evenings and offers her services to women self-help groups every Sunday.

“Health issues I suffered from as a child convinced me to take up yoga. People as young as 10 years and even elderly persons have sought my help. Many of those who I teach are software employees who want to learn stress management through yoga. Housewives approach me for weight loss,” Pratima said. She added she was an average student but yoga helped her improve memory power and concentration.

“I am a gold medallist in Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS), which I did in Chennai in 2010.”

She is also skilled in Yoga Nidra, a form of guided meditation that allows one to tap into a state of relaxed consciousness. Often people with sleep deprivation undergo the course. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Pratima Reddy
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp