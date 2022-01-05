STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai airport ranked 8th in global list for on-time performance

It is the only Indian airport ranked in the top 10. The top three are Miami Airport in the United States, Fukuoka Airport and Haneda Aairport from Japan.

Chennai airport is the only Indian airport ranked in the top 10 for on-time performance among large international airports globally for 2021 | Martin Louis

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai International Airport has been ranked eight for on-time performance among large international airports globally for 2021 by Cirium — a provider of aviation data to the travel, finance, aerospace and aviation industries. It is the only Indian airport ranked in the top 10. The top three are Miami Airport in the United States, Fukuoka Airport and Haneda Aairport from Japan.

The on-time departures to 70 routes globally analysed by Cirium is 89.32 per cent for Chennai. Chennai Airport Director Dr Sharad Kumar gave the credit to all operating airlines. “Stakeholder engagement and collaborative decision making in airport processes has helped us gain passenger and industry confidence,” says Dr Kumar.

“Air travel is gaining passenger confidence once again. We are anticipating increased footfalls and accordingly augmenting our facilities and services. Traffic figures indicate more than 80 per cent recovery in domestic traffic. All our service partners are enthusiastic and eager to welcome international scheduled flights. Chennai Airport has worked out detailed plans to enhance operational capacity together with customer delight,” said the airport director.

“We have already commissioned one rapid exit taxiway (C1 ) and two parallel taxiways (R&N ). This New Year will see the commissioning of the multi-level carparkings first, followed by the commissioning of new integrated terminal T2. We are on the drawing boards to shape up new and additional facilities to enhance the per hour handling capacity,” said Dr Kumar.

