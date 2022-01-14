STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kozhikode fishermen rescue buffalo stranded 8 km offshore

Three fishermen who had ventured into the sea from Kothi in Kozhikode witnessed an unusual sight at 1am on Thursday.

The buffalo which was rescued from the sea by fishermen off Kothi on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Three fishermen who had ventured into the sea from Kothi in Kozhikode witnessed an unusual sight at 1am on Thursday. Some eight kilometres off the shore, they spotted something floating. A closer look revealed it was a helpless buffalo.

After a two-hour effort, the fishermen rescued the animal, brought it ashore and handed it over to its owner. “When we heard a weird sound from the sea, we looked around using a torch. It was then we spotted a buffalo floating. It was weak. We decided to stop our day’s work and, instead, spend that time and effort in saving the buffalo’s life,” said A T Firoz, who along with A T Zakir and T P Puvad, saved the animal. 

“We have no idea how the buffalo reached that far in the sea. Spotting such an animal during our work was a first-time experience,” he added. It was impossible for us to pull the buffalo towards our boat. Hence, we arranged another boat from Kothi. We tied two plastic cans to the buffalo to prevent it from drowning and pulled it ashore by 8am, he said.

