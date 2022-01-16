Para-athlete Kamalakanta Nayak clocks 213 km in 24 hours in wheelchair marathon, sets record

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Para-athlete Kamalakanta Nayak entered the Guinness Book of World Records by covering 213 km in 24 hours on his manual wheelchair here on Sunday.

A resident of Puri district, Kamalakanta started his marathon from the Master Canteen Square to Rajmahal Square Cycle Track point on Saturday afternoon and completed it on the day.

Earlier, the highest distance covered by wheelchair in 24 hours was 182.4 km (113.34 miles) which was achieved by Mario Trindade of Portugal at the Vila Real Stadium in Vila Real, Portugal, on December 3-4, 2007.

Kamalakanta went far ahead of that record. "I am extremely happy and extend my gratitude to all those who supported and encouraged me during this historic journey. My achievement will change the perception of people towards differently-abled persons. My next target is to qualify for the Paris Paralympics", said Kamalakanta.

His mobility partner Siddharth Dage said, it was very difficult to cover such a long distance in 24 hours.

“The to and fro distance from Rajmahal to Master Canteen - approximately 1.14 KM - is the lap for super ultra-marathon. Kamala Kanta covered 118 km in first 12 hours and rest in the second 12 hours," he

said.

A total of eight cameras and GPRS systems were installed to monitor the event. He took total two hours break in four phases.

“We will submit the details of the programme to the Guinness Book authorities for the official announcement ," added Siddharth.

The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd and city-based NGO, Betterlife Foundation helped Kamalakanta in his journey.