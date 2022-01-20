‘Fastest’ trekker from Vizag reaches Mt Everest base camp in 4 days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam-based mountaineer SVN Suresh Babu has created history by becoming the fastest solo trekker to reach Mount Everest base camp in four days.

Adding pride to the city and the State, he has won recognition as the first Indian to achieve the feat in such a short time, touching 5,364 metres above sea-level.

Suresh began his quest for Everest trek from Visakhapatnam via Delhi to Kathmandu in Nepal. His solo marathon trek started from Lukla in Nepal on December 20 and concluded at the Everest camp on December 24.

Withstanding testing conditions such as harsh freezing temperatures of -20°C and a mere 40 per cent oxygen at high altitudes, Suresh Babu completed the base camp trek in four days by walking nearly 10 hours each day in the rocky and snowy terrains. He successfully completed the trek in four days, which usually takes anywhere between 15 to 20 days.

‘’Regular high intensity training in gyms and trekking in the Eastern ghats over the last few years have prepared my body and mind to achieve this feat,’’ said Suresh Babu.

The walk schedule of the marathon trek programme was managed by Acute Adventure Institute of Nepal. After completing the Everest camp trek, Suresh also trekked even at higher altitudes of Kala Patthar (5,550 metres above sea-level) and hiked the Island peak at 6,160 metres. The trek concluded on January 1 when he returned to Kathmandu.

Recognising his solo adventure walk to Everest, the government of Nepal and the Acute Adventure Institute have authenticated his trip and facilitated Suresh Babu with certificates of recognition for his accomplishments.