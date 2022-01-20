STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

A school principal’s efforts to help children study during the pandemic have drawn international attention.

Published: 20th January 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  A school principal’s efforts to help children study during the pandemic have drawn international attention. Sapan Kumar had hit headlines last year for transforming an entire village into a classroom, with mud walls converted into blackboards. Most of these students in Dumka district’s Dumarthar village had no access to smart phones and could not attend online classes. With walls converted into blackboards, teachers took classes using loudspeakers.

On Wednesday, Kumar’s innovation was appreciated by professors and students of Japan’s Osaka University. He gave an online demonstration of his model in a webinar.  “Experiences related to the innovative idea adopted by me during the pandemic was shared with academics in Japan through a webinar. It gives me immense satisfaction that the work is being recognised worldwide, which encourages me do better,” Kumar said. 

Kumar feels under such adverse circumstances, discontinuing education will affect the development of the country. So this method can be used to help those who would otherwise lose out on precious sessions. “This model of teaching is being discussed in Japan, USA, London, Canada, Argentina and other countries. Professor Kima Tujino of Osaka University connected with me with his students and saw the black board model live through the webinar,” Kumar added.

Dr Dipa Das, who was coordinating the webinar, said this model is being appreciated in other countries, especially in Japan, which is technically quite advanced. “The way Sapan Kumar has been teaching students, who don’t have access to smart phones, is commendable.” Professor Tujino termed the model “wonderful” and said it would be of great help for students of his university.

A photograph of students attending classes in front of blackboards on mud walls titled ‘Mud Wall to Blackboard’ was displayed in three countries after it won the ‘Special Encouragement Award’ during the prestigious Nikon Photo Contest 2020-2021 in the open category.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sapan kumar Osaka university
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp