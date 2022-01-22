STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
292 km in just 75 minutes: Brain-dead Gujarat man's hands flown to Maharashtra, donated to woman

The family members agreed to donate his vital organs. Along with both the hands, kidneys, liver, and corneas were also donated by the family members.

Published: 22nd January 2022 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

The organs of brain-dead Kanu Vashrambhai Patel being taken for donation. (Photo | EPS)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Gujarat’s Surat City recorded its second consecutive hand donation on Saturday as the family of a 67-year-old brain-dead man, who suffered a major paralytic attack, consented to donate his vital organs to save the lives of others in need of organ transplants.

Kanu Vashrambhai Patel, 67, a resident of Surat city, suffered a paralytic attack on January 18. Patel was shifted to the city-based hospital. His CT scan investigation suggested severe blood clotting in his brain and a hemorrhage. Later, surgery was performed to remove the clot.

However, Patel was declared brain dead by the doctors at the hospital on January 20. The hospital management contacted Donate Life’ for counseling the family members of the patient for organ donation.

A team of Donate Life volunteers contacted Patel's family members and informed them about the noble cause of donating the vital organs to save the lives of others in need of transplants.

The family members agreed to donate his vital organs. Along with both the hands, kidneys, liver, and corneas were also donated by the family members.

As the hand transplant has to be done in six to eight hours (otherwise the organ would stop working), a green corridor was created. The hands were transported from Surat hospital to Mumbai’s Global Hospital covering 292 kilometers in just 75 minutes by air. The hands were transplanted in the 35-year-old woman from Buldhana in Maharashtra. The woman had lost both her hands due to electrocution when she was hanging the clothes three years ago.

Founder and president of Donate Life, Nilesh Mandlewala said, “We appreciate the family members of the brain dead patient for taking the decision to donate his vital organs to save the lives of others. This was the second consecutive hand donation from Surat. There are a total of 20 hand transplantations were done in India so far.”
 

