STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Odisha cops provide green corridor to IAS officer's ailing father till Bhubaneswar airport

All the traffic posts between Hanspal and BPIA were alerted about the green corridor provided to the seriously ill Indramani, who was airlifted to Surat in Gujarat in an air ambulance

Published: 22nd January 2022 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Biju Patnaik International Airport (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police provided green corridor to Surat Municipal Commissioner and Odia IAS officer Banchhanidhi Pani's ailing father Indramani Pani from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack to Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the capital.

Cuttack Urban Police District's (UPD) pilot vehicle and a Traffic Wing's van escorted the ambulance carrying Indramani and left from SCB Medical College and Hospital at about 9.48 am on Saturday. The escort reached Hanspal, which comes under Bhubaneswar UPD's Traffic Wing, at about 10.05 am.

Cuttack UPD's pilot vehicle and Bhubaneswar's Traffic Wing vehicle then facilitated the unhindered movement of the ambulance and reached BPIA at around 10.17 am.

All the traffic posts between Hanspal and BPIA were alerted about the green corridor provided to the seriously ill Indramani, who was airlifted to Surat in Gujarat in an air ambulance which was equipped with life support system with inotropic drugs.

Commissionerate Police took the shortest possible route to BPIA via Hanspal, Palasuni, Vani Vihar, Acharya Vihar, Jaydev Vihar service road, 120 Infantry Battalion, Rabindra Mandap Square, AG Square and Capital Hospital Square.

"Normally, it takes about an hour from Cuttack to Bhubaneswar airport due to the rush and traffic posts/signals. However, the patient in critical condition was shifted to the airport within 29 minutes as a green corridor was provided immediately," said Bhubaneswar Traffic ACP Swastik Panda.

Bhubaneswar police had faced severe criticism in February, 2020, as a 13-km stretch from Capital Hospital to KIMS allegedly took an ambulance an hour and a half, long enough to snuff out the life of a five-year-old kid who was in dire need of emergency medical attention.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar airport Green corridor Biju Patnaik airport
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp