'Ama Adda' comes up in Bhubaneswar slum to aid learning among children

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when schools have been closed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ama Adda - an initiative by city-based HumaraBachpan Trust - has been ensuring that children in slums do not miss out on learning.

The trust has set up 22 Ama Addas (playing and learning centres for children) in the last one year in Bhubaneswar and Puri to provide play-based learning to children living in slums, as part of its work towards early childhood care and development during the pandemic.

On Saturday, one more such centre was opened at Nandini Pali slum of Munda Sahi to cover over 50 children, in the 3 to 14 years age group.

Founder Chairperson of the trust Dharitri Patnaik and Ward Officer Bipin Chandra Das inaugurated the centre. Patnaik said that the trust has been creating Ama Addas in urban and rural communities of both Bhubaneswar and Puri to provide play-based learning opportunities to children during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Playing is an important aspect of child development as it boosts creativity and imagination and fosters cognitive growth in children. It also helps improve physical, social, and emotional well-being of children. Ama Addas will promote an environment where play-based education is offered to children for their growth and learning,” Patnaik said.

Officials of the trust said that around 18 Ama Addas have been supported with play and learning materials by members of FICCI Ladies Organisation, Bhubaneswar chapter.

Ward officer Das said that the Ama Addas will be helpful in providing a much-needed space where the children can go to play and learn in their own communities.

“Prior to Covid-19 pandemic, children could go outdoors for playing and learning, but things have changed following the outbreak of the disease. Ama Addas will help address this problem,” he said.