Head coach of Kerala United FC's reserve team goes the extra yard to tap new talent

Shajirudheen Koppilan, head coach of Kerala United FC reserve team, is also training under-15 youngsters for free.

Published: 23rd January 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala United FC's reserve team head coach Shajirudheen Koppilan

Kerala United FC's reserve team head coach Shajirudheen Koppilan (Photo| Facebook)

By Vishnuprasad KP
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: "All my trainees should play for the national team. That’s my dream," says Shajirudheen Koppilan. A familiar name in the football circle in Malappuram, he currently serves as the head coach of the reserve team of Kerala United FC.

Not one to forget his roots, Shajirudheen is now training 23 children for free at the Seethi Haji Stadium in Edavanna. He picked the children, all under 15, last December through trials organised in the district. 

"I selected them from outside the football academies because most of the real or natural talents lie hidden. They may not have the financial capacity to join these academies. My goal is to find natural football talents through trials and local tournaments," says the 48-year-old.

The youngsters will get to play for Wake Up Academy, with which he has reached a tie-up. He trains them four days a week. The trainees are also provided playing kits with the help of the academy, and other sponsors. The academy has deputed a trainer to assist Shajirudheen. 

"I ask the children practice well to stay in the group of 23, and get free coaching. Otherwise, other talented boys will take their spots. The group consists of two special talents named after Zidane," Shajirudheen says.

The experiences he had to go through during his difficult days made him think of free football coaching to players in Malappuram.

During his college days, Shajirudheen went for the Calicut University selection trials with his friend, the late Ashraf Thadathil. They started the journey from Kottappadi to Thenhipalam with just enough money to meet the travel expenses. "The trial was held under a scorching sun, and all we had was water," he recalls.

While at SB College in Changanassery, financial support from coach TK Ibrahim Kutty helped him play for the MG University team. He went on to play for teams like Titanium and KSEB, Thiruvananthapuram.

He also  has a track record of helping players rise to the national level. The likes of India winger Ashique Kuruniyan, Mashoor Shereef, Jishnu Balakrishnan, Safvan Memana and Sufaidali Pookkodan started training under him when they were nine or ten. 

