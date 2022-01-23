STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The sarpanch who walks his talk

The deposit is for 18 years and he will hand over the bond papers to the parents once the pandemic eases out.

Nustulapur sarpanch Ravula Ramesh at a Srimantham programme organised by him.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Ensuring that change begins at home, the sarpanch of Nustulapur in Thimmapur has devised a novel initiative to end gender discrimination in his village. Ravula Ramesh has been depositing Rs 5,000 into the accounts of families where a girl child is born.     

This scheme — Ramesh Anna Kanuka (a gift from brother Ramesh) -- has turned him into a role model for philanthropists. “Ever since I rolled out this scheme, five girls have been born in this village. As promised, I have made a Rs 5,000 fixed deposit in the parents’ accounts in their daughters’ names,” Ramesh said. 

The deposit is for 18 years and he will hand over the bond papers to the parents once the pandemic eases out. “For now, the bond papers are with me. Once Covid ends, a grand programme will be held and I will hand over the papers to the parents,” Ramesh, who has given the funds from his own pocket, said. 

When asked what made him start this, he says: “I think such innovative  programmes can help bring about a change in society when it comes to women and the girl child.” 

Earlier, Ramesh had also rolled out ‘Srimantham’ — a programme for pregnant women. He has also been bearing funeral expenses for the poor and has paid for over 50 last rites so far.

