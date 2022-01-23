STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This tree lover donates 20 tonnes of sandalwood for the State’s Haritha Nidhi programme

The tree lover has planted over one crore saplings and trees across the State, apart from distributing lakhs of saplings which he grows on his land.

Published: 23rd January 2022 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Daripalli  Ramaiah. (File photo)

Daripalli  Ramaiah. (File photo)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Telangana government had permitted Daripalli  Ramaiah to sell red sandalwood, but the environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee chose to donate 20 tonnes of the precious wood for the State’s Haritha Nidhi programme.

The tree lover has planted over one crore saplings and trees across the State, apart from distributing lakhs of saplings which he grows on his land. The State and Centre had also recognised his contribution towards environment protection and honoured him with the Padma Shri five years ago.

Ramaiah and his wife Janamma have been growing saplings on their land in erstwhile Khammam district for the last 40 years. Twenty years ago, he grew over 50 red sandalwood trees in his seven-acre land at his village, Reddypalli in Khammam Rural mandal. The State government had allowed him to sell the wood, but he chose to focus on the bigger picture. 

Ramaiah recently met MP Santhosh Kumar at Pragathi Bhavan and informed him about his decision to donate the wood, drawing praises from all quarters. Speaking to Express, he said he would plant trees till his last breath and asked people to do the same. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tree lover Sandalwood Daripalli  Ramaiah
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp