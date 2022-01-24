Lambani women of Sandur elated as embroidery to feature in Republic Day Parade tableau

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The art and embroidery work of the Lambani women of Sandur will be showcased in the upcoming Republic Day parade at New Delhi. The artisans in the hill town in Ballari district are thrilled by the announcement.

The Lambani women's fine embroidery work on clothes, sarees and stoles has a unique market globally thanks to the efforts of late M Y Ghorpade, politician and member of the Sandur royal family, who encouraged the setting up of the Sandur Kushala Kala Kendra, a noted self-help group of women artisans.

"It's a great feeling and honour for all the artisans from the Sandur Kendra as our artwork has been recognised. We will have a special event and celebration and also make arrangements to view the Republic Day parade," said a woman artisan from the Kendra.

"I have been working in the Kendra for more than a decade. We train Lambani women to create embroidery on clothes which are in good demand. The Kendra staff strive hard to create designs as well as new markets for the artisans. It's a proud movement for us to share our art with different artworks from other parts of the state as well," said another artisan.

Besides the embroidery work and bamboo carving from Sandur, toys from Channapatna in Ramanagara and Kinnal in Koppal, jhamkhanas from Navalgund in Gadag and traditional sarees from Bagalkote will be showcased in the parade. The Karnataka tableau will be led by a replica of an elephant carved in sandalwood.

Shama Pawar, artist and head of INTACH Anegundi chapter, said it's a proud moment for artisans from North Karnataka to be showcased in the Republic Day parade. "For generations, these artisans have preserved their artform. They need all the support that the government can provide," she noted.