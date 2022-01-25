66-year-old swims record-breaking 3.5 kms in five hours with handcuffs and leg shackles

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: Even though the sea was rougher than expected on Monday, 66-year-old swimmer Gangadhar G Kadekar swam and created a record to enter his name in the Golden Book of World Records. He swam 3.5 kilometers from Padukere, covering the distance in five hours and 35 minutes. What made the feat even more notable was that he swam and achieved it wearing handcuffs and leg shackles throughout.

Gangadhar, a former transport department employee, took to swimming only when he was 50 years old. Many enthusiasts supported Gangadhar on Monday as he showcased sheer grit in the rough sea while accomplishing the feat.

Gangadhar entered the sea in Padukare at 7.50 am and completed his feat at 1.25 pm. Manish Vishnoi, adjudicator of Golden Book of World Record from Indore, MP was present to record the session.

Later, Kadekar told reporters that he swam like a dolphin as both his hands and legs had been shackled. "I had to struggle a lot for swimming as the sea was rougher than expected, but my self-confidence came to my rescue. I created this record to make children draw inspiration as I have been training many children in swimming. I have to prove to children that swimming is fun and challenging," he said.

Gangadhar had made it to the India Book of Records by swimming 1.4 km in 73.7 minutes after chaining his legs in the 'Padmasana' pose at sea at Padukare on January 24 in 2021. On Monday, he relied on the breaststroke and reached the flag on the east side of the shore as people welcomed him with thunderous applause.

Swimmer Gopal Kharvi from Udupi district had made a similar attempt in 2013 as he swam 3.07 km from St. Mary's Island to Malpe beach wearing handcuffs and leg shackles and had successfully entered the Guinness Book of World Records.

