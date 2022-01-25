STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disability no challenge, Rubber Girl Anvi Vijay Zanzarukia sets example

Anvi Vijay Zanzarukia is a 13-year-old from Surat. Due to a congenital heart defect, she has 75% intellectual disability. She suffers from other problems too.

Published: 25th January 2022

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Anvi Vijay Zanzarukia is a 13-year-old from Surat. Due to a congenital heart defect, she has 75% intellectual disability. She suffers from other problems too. On Monday, Anvi became a proud recipient of the Prime Minister’s National Children’s Award. It was presented virtually by Narendra Modi in the presence of the Surat collector.

Despite having undergone an open heart surgery, her inabilities, Anvi has excelled in yogasana. Her exploits has earned her the nickname ‘Rubber Girl of Surat’. After taking to yoga three years ago, she has won gold medals in state and national-level championships. In all, she has won 51 medals from 40-plus yoga competitions.

Anvi’s parents have always been encouraging and helped her brave extreme odds. Patient and supportive, they made sure their daughter never gave up. “When she was 10, we saw her sleeping with her feet on her head. Seeing this, we thought why not yoga. Soon, she started training under the yoga teacher of her school,” said her mother Avni.

Anvi’s father Vijay said her daughter will continue to do what she is. “She has expressed a desire to do yoga and Surya Namaskar on the same platform with the PM, who has encouraged Anvi so much. We hope our daughter’s next dream will come true.”

This is not the first time that Anvi’s special ability has got recognition. Last year, she was presented the ‘Creative Child with Disability’ award given by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. It was presented to her by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Medical challenges
Anvi was born with many illnesses. Other than the open heart surgery for the congenital defect and intellectual disability, has Hirschsprung’s disease, which affects the large intestine and causes bowel problems.

