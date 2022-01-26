STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Khaman seller from Surat gets PETA award for saving birds from kite string

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA India) said in a release that Chetan Patel had offered 1 kg of khaman in exchange of 1 kg of discarded manja.

Published: 26th January 2022 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

​The rise in the number of fowls rescued has been attributed to the use of Chinese manja (kite strings) on Independence Day.

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SURAT: A khaman (snack) seller from Gujarat's Surat has been given an award by PETA India for his initiative to dissuade people from using manja or nylon string thus saving the lives of many birds.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA India) said in a release that Chetan Patel had offered 1 kg of khaman in exchange of 1 kg of discarded manja after Uttarayan festival celebrated on January 14.

The "Hero to Animals Award", in the form of a certificate, was recently handed over to Patel, the owner of Jay Gopinath Khaman and Locho in the Vesu area of Surat city.

"Numerous humans and thousands of birds are injured or killed every year after being cut or trapped by manja, which can get caught on trees, power lines, or buildings," PETA India Advocacy Associate Farhat Ul Ain said.

PETA India said Patel's kind gesture has set an example of compassion for everyone to follow.

Birds' wings and feet are slashed and even sliced off when they fly into or become tangled in manja.

Rescue organisations report that they receive distress calls about injured birds long after kite-flying events and, for some, they come too late.

Manja also causes many human injuries and deaths every year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PETA India Chetan Patel khaman Uttarayan festival
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp