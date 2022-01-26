Rare medical procedure gives life to two-year-old in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a feat involving a multidisciplinary team of doctors at the Rela Hospital, Kirthik, a 2.5-year-old from Thanjavur was pulled from the jaws of death. They performed extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR), a method of cardiopulmonary resuscitation using Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), a machine that acts as a heart-lung bypass, which is rare in India for a baby.

The baby was suffering from fever for a week, had a lung infection, and was admitted to a private hospital in his hometown. Kirthik had the first cardiac arrest at Thanjavur and an emergency call was made to Rela Hospital in Chromepet for ECMO and higher management. The team at Rela Hospital shifted the child in an ambulance on ventilator support from Thanjavur to Chennai via road. They covered a journey of 322 km within six hours.

On arrival, the child had a second cardiac arrest and multi-organ failure due to cardiac pulmonary arrest or cardiorespiratory arrest. His oxygen level dropped to 80% due to respiratory failure and his heart function was only 5 to 10%.

ECMO was initiated immediately. After three days his heart function was 30 to 35%. After five days, the heart function was normal which is 60 to 65%. After nine days, the lung function also returned to normal, and other organs started functioning well. After 10 days, he was weaned off the ECMO and his oxygenation stabilised.

“At Rela, we have state of art ECMO, PICU and AICU teams which can handle any emergency irrespective of the location in the country,” said Prof Mohammed Rela, chairman and managing director, Rela Hospital. “ECMO or ECMO CPR is the most advanced procedure for resuscitation in a cardiorespiratory arrest patient. This case gives hope that with ECMO we can save a dying patient even in the last few minutes,” said Dr C Arumugam, senior consultant – Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, Rela Hospital.

Speaking about the challenges, Dr T Ravikumar, senior consultant, Paediatric Intensive care Unit, Rela Hospital, said, “This case is special because we did an ECMO resuscitation after cardiac pulmonary arrest for a child at his age. Transporting the boy in an ambulance was quite challenging due to the pandemic.”