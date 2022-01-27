STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sirpi Balasubramaniam: Padma Shri apt for two-time Sahitya Akademi Award winner

Dr Sirpi Balasubramaniam (86), a renowned Tamil writer-cum-poet, was elated after receiving Padma Shri Award. Balasubramaniam told TNIE,

Published: 27th January 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Sirpi Balasubramaniam

Dr Sirpi Balasubramaniam

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Dr Sirpi Balasubramaniam (86), a renowned Tamil writer-cum-poet, was elated after receiving Padma Shri Award. Balasubramaniam told TNIE, “Very few writers from the world of Tamil literature are selected for such awards. I am pleased to be selected for this award by the Government of India. I will receive the award on behalf of all Tamil poets.”

Balasubramaniam is from Aathu Pollachi village near Pollachi. He has won Sahitya Akademi award twice and is a former Head of the Department of Tamil, Bharathiar University. 

He has penned around 130 books, including poetry collection Muganthu Theera Kadal and Senganthal, essays on various topics and has translated around 20 books.  

