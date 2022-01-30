Odisha man's green abode of peace in Puducherry

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Bengali polymath Rabindranath Tagore’s father Debendranath Tagore was taking a boat ride in 1862, when he discovered a vast expanse of greenwood paradise that he thought was cut out for meditation. He named the place ‘Santiniketan’ (abode of peace), and the rest is history. Down south in Puducherry, another abode of peace and excellence exists, but this paradise was not discovered, it was moulded from scratch.

It all began in 2017 when Odisha-native Sasikanta Dash took over as the Principal of Tagore Arts and Science College in Lawspet. For Dash, who had overseen an afforestation crusade in Arunachal Pradesh, 15 acres of barren land with shrubs and beer bottles strewn around in a Tagore-namesake institution was mortifying.

He took steps to clear the land, planted saplings and encouraged the faculty and students to join. Five years down the lane, the land is a mini forest. Over 4,000 trees, vegetable plants, creepers and native flowering plants now breathe here. While a large number of birds and butterflies defected to the campus with pleasure, a few animals like rabbits were introduced to the area by the faculty. The majesty and solace, students feel while attending classes under the trees now, belie the mini forest’s humble beginnings.

I began the works with my own savings, says Dash. “When some saplings I planted began to grow, the faculty and students got interested, but we had a task cut out,” he adds. With whatever money they could gather, they bought more saplings. As there was no gardener in the college, watering proved a hurdle. Stray cows also began destroying the plants. So, a guard was stationed to ward off cows. Tankers from the municipality were summoned to water saplings, and slowly everything fell into place. Dash began to come early every day to nurture the plants. Students too started getting involved.

Tasting success with his campus project, Dash then embarked upon increasing the green cover in Puducherry villages. Plans were chalked out to adopt 10 villages with the support of NCC and NSS volunteers from the college. Creating awareness among villagers was their prime mission.

At present, the UT has a tree cover of just 10 per cent; much lower than the 33 per cent of the total geographical area target set by the country’s forest policy. Dash wishes to enhance the tree cover to at least 20 per cent. “Promotion of horticulture and allied sectors will also open new avenues for the agro-processing industry and allied services, which will in turn create employment opportunities,” he adds.

In the first phase, five villages in Puducherry — TN Palayam, Poornamkuppam- Pudukuppam, Thanampalayam, Andiarpalayam and Kasanthittu — were adopted for boosting plantation. Sanvi Educational and Charitable Trust, an NGO, also helped the cause. “We did a survey first to find which trees will survive in the villages and then distributed a total of 600 saplings to around 300 families. Though the heavy rains and floods in last November posed a threat, most of the saplings survived,” Dash recalls.

In a bid to popularise the plantation drive, distinguished persons from different walks of life are invited during the programmes. Former JIPMER director and Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Vice Chancellor Dr SC Parija, and Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Alwal have taken efforts to motivate the villagers.

The response to the drive has been promising, as several people have requested for more saplings. Sagunthala (65) of Pudukuppam, who had planted a teak sapling, says, “I have some more land near the house and would love to plant more. Just that I will need help clearing the bushes.”

The aim of the mission now is to plant at least 1,000 trees every year and ensure their survival. His efforts have been appreciated by several dignitaries, including the UT’s Lt Governor Dr Tamlisai Soundararajan, Home Minister A Namassivayam and Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga. Painted in every hue of green, the mini forest in Tagore Arts and Science College seems to have sown the seeds for a Santiniketan in a great many minds.