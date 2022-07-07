Eatery of Maharashtra woman, a research scholar, is back with a bang in Kerala

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Lockdown had dealt a huge blow to the aspirations of 32-year-old researcher Sneha Limbgaonkar, just like thousands of people in the country. Sneha, a native of Nanded in Maharashtra, was in the final phase of her research at the Department of Computational Biology & Bioinformatics at the Kerala University when the first lockdown was announced in March 2020.

She went back to her home leaving her research midway, as the lockdown led to the closure of the wayside eatery she had been running to fund her research. Now, Sneha is back with a mission to finish her research. Her eatery too has got a new lease of life.

Sneha’s bukateria on the National Highway in front of the Kariavattom campus had attracted customers as she served authentic North Indian food at a cheaper price. Sneha, who joined the Kerala University in 2014, set up the Bukateria on a pushcart with the support of her husband in 2016. She used to earn Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 daily. This money, along with the scholarship, was more than enough for her to fund her studies and manage her home. ‘’We all were happy but destiny had something else in store for me’’, says Sneha.

Rani J R, an assistant professor of bioinformatics, says, ‘’I remember initially how aloof she used to be at the academy. Soon, she became part of our family.” Sneha rejoined the department in May this year and has initiated steps to resume her research. Her return was delayed as she had given birth to a baby boy. “Now, I have more responsibilities. I have to manage my son and studies,” says Sneha.

The small eatery which Sneha started in front of the campus on July 1, serves chicken biryani for just Rs 80 per takeaway. She cooks biryani at her house.

“For a woman like me who comes from a rural, Dalit family, education is the sole hope to rise against the deprivation,” says Sneha. The support of friends like Ashwani Jayachandran, who is an assistant professor helps her focus more on research. ‘’She is the kind of person who would never be discouraged by unfortunate deeds,” says Ashwani.